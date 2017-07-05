Flagpole brings Stars and Stripes to Maple Ridge Cemetery

By Kevin Kelley

WESTLAKE – Old Glory now flies above Maple Ridge Cemetery thanks to a flagpole paid for through donations to the Westlake Historical Society.

On Flag Day, members of that organization were joined by representatives of the Westlake Police Department and residents at a dedication ceremony for the flagpole.

Westlake Police Capt. Guy Turner noted June 14 is not only Flag Day but also the observed birthday of the U.S. Army as established by the Continental Congress in 1775. The Army, Turner said, has protected the rights and lives of Americans at home and abroad.

Earlier in the day, Turner noted, 32 individuals had become naturalized U.S. citizens at a ceremony led by federal Judge Dan Polster at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

“People from South America, the Far East and the former Soviet bloc all took the oath of allegiance,” Turner said. “These are people that want to be here because of what our flag stands for. They come as children and they come as adults. They want to live out their lives here and maybe die here. So it’s very important that our cemeteries commemorate our freedoms.”

The city-owned cemetery is the final resting place to persons of different backgrounds, Turner said, but they all have a permanent bond to Westlake, and the burial ground is a piece of land their families love.

In a project to commemorate Ohio’s bicentennial in 2003, the Cuyahoga West Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society conducted research on the more than 400 persons buried at Maple Ridge Cemetery. Jayne Broestl, publicity chair for the organization, said copies of the organization’s research, featuring short biographies of those laid to rest there, are available at Westlake Porter Library.

Twenty-one military veterans are buried at the cemetery on Columbia Road – 11 from the Civil War, five from World War I and five from World War II. At the dedication ceremony, a bell was rung in remembrance after the name of each was read.

The Westlake Historical Society raised $2,000 for the flagpole from private donors, its pet photos opportunities and a silent auction at its annual antiques show, said Lysa Stanton, the organization’s president. The flagpole installation also includes a solar light to illuminate the flag, as well as a bronze plaque containing a quote from Benjamin Franklin: “Show me your cemeteries and I will tell you what kind of people you have.”