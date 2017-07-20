Final pair chosen for Lakewood Hospital development; FitzGerald back

By SUE BOTOS

LAKEWOOD – City officials have narrowed the choices to develop the former Lakewood Hospital property down to two.

Columbus-based Casto, working with North Pointe Realty Inc., and Westlake’s Carnegie Management and Development submitted plans recently, detailing the total of proposed office space, retail and residential units, sustainability measures and parking spaces for the six-acre parcel in downtown Lakewood.

Casto’s proposal centers around 35,000 square feet of public green space, divided into three areas – The Plaza, which developers say could be used as a concert venue, The Lawn, 7,200 square feet of open space, and The Grove, a shady spot elevated three feet above The Lawn.

The proposal offers mixed-use residential, retail and office, with an apartment tower of up to 12 stories.

Carnegie’s offering echoes the historic curved Lakewood Hospital building and repurposes part of the original arched entry to the former hospital. It also calls for development of the adjacent Curtis Block, a group of historic retail buldings. “One Lakewood Place” proposes a taller multipurpose building with an 18-story residential tower. An alternative midrise rendering shows six floors of residential units (about 200) above four floors of office space and two floors of retail. Carnegie offers a 35,000-square-foot plaza, but no green space. Details of the two plans are available at onelakewood.com.

The two were selected from five finalists in May, after being interviewed and selected by the city and a citizen advisory panel.

Development of the site follows controversy over the closing of Lakewood Hospital, which was announced in 2015. The Cleveland Clinic, which had owned the hospital, broke ground on a 62,000-square-foot, $34 million family health center in April, drawing further protests.

A twist to the selection process came in the form of former Lakewood Mayor and County Executive Ed FitzGerald, who has been hired by Carnegie to serve as an economic development advisor. He has told city officials he is familiar with this type of work, which can include site location and advisement on financials and tenants.

FitzGerald served as a Lakewood councilman for about ten years, and as mayor from 2008 to 2010, when he was elected County Executive. He ran for governor in 2014, but was defeated by John Kasich amid controversy over the absence of his driver’s license.

The next step in the development process will be a joint public meeting with the Architectural Board of Review and Planning Commission in the auditorium of City Hall at 6:30 p.m. July 25.