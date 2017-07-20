City officials still await detailed Verizon service plan

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

City officials say they still are awaiting a detailed, written plan from Verizon Wireless explaining how the cellphone company will improve service to its Westlake subscribers.

During a Jan. 12 meeting of Westlake City Council’s safety and utilities committee, Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell told Verizon officials he wanted the telecommunications company to produce a concrete plan describing how it will reduce “dead zones” in cellphone service in the city.

Six months later, during a June 29 council committee meeting, a Verizon official said his company had eight plans to address seven problematic areas in Westlake.

Jim Svoboda, a Verizon design engineer who was not at the January committee meeting, said the plans involve installing a series of “small cell” antennas that can be placed on existing utility poles 35 to 50 feet in height. In addition, Svoboda said a traditional cellphone antenna will be installed on an existing tower at the intersection of Interstate 90 and Columbia Road.

Svoboda said the Westlake service issue has been placed “at the top of the priority list” at Verizon. But, to the frustration of council members, he did not provide a written version of the company’s plans, nor could he provide a timetable for when the antennas will be installed.

O’Donnell, who chairs council’s safety and utilities committee, said the city required a detailed list of Verizon’s planned locations for small cell antennas. O’Donnell and Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari said Verizon customers have lacked reliable service in specific areas for several years.

“It’s a known problem,” O’Donnell said.

Nunnari said those areas include the neighborhood of Holly Lane School and around the intersection of Dover Center and Center Ridge roads.

“I hear talk, but I see no action plan,” Nunnari said.

O’Donnell later said he feels a responsibility to advocate on behalf of Verizon customers who are paying the same charges but not getting full service.

“It has such a big impact for local customers,” he said.

The complaints come primarily from Westlake residents trying to make cellphone calls from their homes, O’Donnell said, while motorists driving through the suburb seem to have good coverage.

Mayor Dennis Clough told Svoboda he was disappointed Verizon has no timetable to solve the problem. He later said some Westlake Verizon customers who complained to the company about spotty service were told the city was to blame because it was not cooperative in providing antenna locations. Clough denied this, saying the city has provided Verizon with antenna site options.

Svoboda apologized to Council for not having more detailed information and said he will follow up with his supervisors and email Verizon’s antenna plan to the city.