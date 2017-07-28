BREAKING: Man confesses to murdering woman at Fairview Park apartment

By Kevin Kelley
Fairview Park
BREAKING: POSTED 2:30 AM FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017:
Fairview Park police say a man confessed to murdering a woman at the Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road Thursday.
The man made the confession around 6 p.m. Thursday evening at a Cleveland police station. When Fairview Park police checked the apartment referenced by the man, they found a woman dead inside the apartment, according to a statement issued by Fairview Park police after midnight Friday morning.
The names of either the victim or suspect have not been released. In the statement, police described the two as acquaintances.
Below is the text of the Fairview Park police statement:
On Thursday, July 27, 2017 at approximately 6:20 p.m. the Fairview Park Police responded to an apartment at 20100 Lorain Road to perform a welfare check after a male walked into the lobby of a Cleveland Police District Station and stated he had killed someone in Fairview Park. With the assistance of the Fairview Park Fire Department entrance was gained to the apartment and a female was found deceased inside by apparent homicidal means.
The Fairview Park Police have the male in custody. The preliminary investigation shows the male and victim were acquaintances and there is no current threat to anyone else at this time. The Fairview Park Police is receiving assistance from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and The Cleveland Police Department.
More Information will be released when it becomes available.