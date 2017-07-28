BREAKING: Man confesses to murdering woman at Fairview Park apartment

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

BREAKING: POSTED 2:30 AM FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017:

Fairview Park police say a man confessed to murdering a woman at the Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road Thursday.

The man made the confession around 6 p.m. Thursday evening at a Cleveland police station. When Fairview Park police checked the apartment referenced by the man, they found a woman dead inside the apartment, according to a statement issued by Fairview Park police after midnight Friday morning.

The names of either the victim or suspect have not been released. In the statement, police described the two as acquaintances.

Below is the text of the Fairview Park police statement: