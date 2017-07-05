Bigger fireworks display part of 2017 Summerfest

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

If you like fireworks, you’ll love the display American Fireworks will put on Saturday night at Bohlken Park.

Organizers of Fairview Park Summerfest, the annual community party, are spending more money on the display, which will be held Sunday night in the event of rain on Saturday.

“This will be the largest fireworks display we’ve ever had,” said Kathy Yarian, chairwoman of Fairview Park Summerfest. Many residents had told organizers the fireworks display was their favorite part of the summer event, she said.

Yarian has served on the Summerfest organizing committee for six years, but this is her first as chairwoman. A resident of Fairview Park for 26 years, Yarian works as a travel agent with Travel Leaders and specializes in planning destination weddings and honeymoons, especially in the Caribbean. She has served as president of various Fairview Park PTA organizations over the years.

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the 1992 launch of Summerfest, held at Bohlken Park, next to Westgate Shopping Center. Launched as a fundraiser and promotional vehicle for churches, schools, clubs and civic organizations, the festival has grown over the years to include a parade and carnival rides. (The event was canceled in 2006 because construction work for the redevelopment of the shopping center eliminated Summerfest’s parking space.)

To commemorate the festival’s 25th anniversary, visitors can participate in a community art project at the Summerfest tent. Individuals will apply their artistry to a 5-by-8 inch paper that will be added to a community mural that will later be placed on display at the Gemini Center, Yarian said.

New events for 2017 include the Artisan Alley, a showcase of local artists and crafters that will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in a tent next to the main Summerfest tent near the ball diamonds.

For a fee, attendees can see how long they can ride a mechanical bull, located near the beer tent. Yarian expects the bull ride will be a fun attraction even for those not brave enough to climb aboard.

“While you’re sitting in the beer tent, you can listen to the music, have a beer and watch the mechanical bull,” she said.