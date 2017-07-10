Bay school district treasurer fired after domestic violence conviction

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Bay Village school district officials are starting the process of seeking a new treasurer after firing treasurer Kevin Robertson last Thursday following his recent conviction on domestic violence charges.

Robertson plead guilty in Rocky River Municipal Court June 20 to reduced charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct with persisting. He had been originally charged with first-degree domestic violence and assault stemming from a Dec. 4 incident in which he and his then live-in girlfriend argued after both had been drinking and Robertson threw a wine glass at the woman. She suffered cuts, but did not seek medical attention.

District officials held special meetings Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in executive session. In making the decision after consulting with attorneys, school board members cited the Ohio revised code which says “no board of education or school district shall employ a person if the person has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to” domestic violence. Officials also cited Ohio code noting he has not met rehabilitation criteria established by the Ohio Department of Education, which reviews cases where school employees have been convicted of a crime.

Assistant Superintendent for School Operations Daryl Stump – who has a school treasurer’s license – will serve as treasurer pro tem as the search begins for a replacement treasurer.

Bay Village School Board President Gayatry Jacob-Mosier said Monday the board has been monitoring the situation since Robertson’s initial arrest. “We had to see how the case turned out in the court system,” she said.

Jacob-Mosier said the Ohio code indicates Robertson could not be employed by the district with the conviction and that the district could sever employment as a result.

When the deadline came several months ago for giving new contracts to administrators, the district only gave Robertson a one-year contract because his case was still unresolved. The district’s usual procedure in recent years has been to give administrator’s three-year contracts.

Robertson’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Bay Village School Superintendent Clint Keener said Monday the district can handle the financial matters while the district searches for a new treasurer. “We have a good staff,” Keener said. “Daryl has his license. Our budget has already been passed and is in place. We have an up-to-date, five-year forecast, so we can deal with this.”

Jacob-Mosier said the district will use an executive search firm to help find Robertson’s replacement. When asked if the district could use one executive search firm to handle searching for both a superintendent and treasurer, Jacob-Mosier said the board was looking into whether that would be a good course of action. Keener recently announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2017-18 school year.