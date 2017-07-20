Cities we cover:



Lakewood OH
‘Annie,’ ‘Tomorrow’ comes to Fairview stage

Written by Kevin Kelley on July 20, 2017 Leave a Comment

Molly Adomaites portrays Annie, and Teddy plays Sandy.

In the Summerfest parade, the Fairview Park Fine Arts and Theatre Association float previews “Annie,” with Gracie McDevitt portraying orphanage matron Miss Hannigan, while Claire Noelker plays one of the unhappy children. (West Life photos by Kevin Kelley)

The acting troupe of the Fairview Park Fine Arts and Theatre Association tells the story of “Annie,” the world’s most optimistic orphan, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Frank Barr Auditorium of Fairview High School, 4507 West 213th Street. Tickets at the door cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, children and students. A presale discount can be obtained by purchasing tickets online at www.fpfata.org.

