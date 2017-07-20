‘Annie,’ ‘Tomorrow’ comes to Fairview stage

The acting troupe of the Fairview Park Fine Arts and Theatre Association tells the story of “Annie,” the world’s most optimistic orphan, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Frank Barr Auditorium of Fairview High School, 4507 West 213th Street. Tickets at the door cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, children and students. A presale discount can be obtained by purchasing tickets online at www.fpfata.org.