‘Wonder’-ful summer planned by Rocky River Public Library

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

There’s no need to” wonder” what the talk of the town will be this summer.

The Rocky River Public Library is inviting residents to participate in a communitywide reading of “Wonder,”an internationally best-selling novel by R.J. Palacio. Even the youngest readers can take part with “We’re All Wonders,” a picture book spinoff of the original.

Library director Jamie Mason noted the story demonstrates this year’s subject for the library’s summertime reading incentive “Build a Better World.”

“’Wonder’ is about inclusion, and how kids choose kindness. This is a way to fit in with our Build a Better World theme,” he stated.

“We don’t see the limitations of what we can do with this,” Mason continued. “This can be the start of a conversation with the city and residents that can be continued into the future.”

“Wonder,” which was inspired by the Natalie Merchant song of the same name, tells the story of 10-year-old August Pullman, a boy born with a severe facial deformity, who decides to leave his safe world of homeschooling to enroll in a prep school. Here Auggie faces bullies, finds unexpected friendships and, with humor and grit, learns how to settle more happily into his own skin.

In the picture book version, an adventure story starring Auggie and his dog Daisy, young readers are invited to think about what it might be like to be different.

“As soon as Lucy (children’s services manager Lucy Carney) brought this to my attention, the wheels started turning,” said Mason of the community read and book selection.

Carney added, “’Wonder’ is a perfect fit for our summer reading theme Building a Better World because it’s about how we can be better to one another as community members.”

While “Wonder” is technically children’s literature, adults are being encouraged to join in, too. “”Wonder’s” message to ‘choose kind’ transcends all age groups,” said adult services manager Steve Haas. “Adults will love the characters, the story and the heart of this book.”

A film based on Wonder, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Thomas and Jacob Tremblay is scheduled for release in November.

About 60 print copies of “Wonder” will be available at the library, as well as audiobook and e-book formats. Patrons can also order copies from CLEVNET, the library’s new borrowing database, for pick up at RRPL.

To boost excitement for the community read, the library will host several grant-funded events including two multi-age book discussions, an anti-bullying campaign, a volunteer fair and a celebration at the proposed site of Elle’s Enchanted Forest, an inclusive playground for children with and without disabilities.

The following is a list of planned events:

Summer Reading Kickoff Event (June 13 at 2 – 4 p.m.): The library will host a party on its lawn where families can learn more about the Choose Kind anti-bullying campaign, sign the Choose Kind promise, get a Choose Kind tree ribbon and button, check out the community read books, and make a donation to the Elle’s Enchanted Forest Playground Fund.

Wonder and We're All Wonders Book Discussions (July 25 at 7 p.m. at RRPL and July 26 at 2 p.m. at Rocky River Presbyterian Church): RRPL librarians will present a fun discussion of the themes and characters in the books. All ages encouraged to participate.

Community Read Celebration (July 28 at 11 a.m. – noon) Participants will enjoy a delicious summer treat, take a group photo and learn more about Elle's Enchanted Forest, an inclusive playground for children with and without disabilities. This event will be held at the Rocky River City Park Gazebo.

End of the Summer Reading Party & Community Volunteer Fair (Aug. 5 from 2 – 4 p.m.): Families will celebrate the end of summer reading by sharing what they read this summer. Community members are invited to continue choosing kindness by learning more about local nonprofit organizations and signing up to volunteer. This event will be held on the RRPL lawn.

For more information, call the library at 440-333-7610 or visit www.rrpl.org.