Westshore May 2 Primary Election Results

on May 2, 2017

ROCKY RIVER – Voters approved Issue 13, a single measure consisting of a 4.4-mill operating levy and a 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy, for the Rocky River City Schools. The measure passed 63 to 36 percent in Tuesday’s primary election.

ISSUE 13 - Rocky River CSD Tax Levy (Additional) * For the Tax Levy............2,510.....63.34 percent Against the Tax Levy..........1,453.....36.66 percent

WESTLAKE – Incumbent Linda Appel and Duane Van Dyke advanced to the general election following today’s primary election for Westlake’s Ward 1 City Council seat.

* Lynda M. Appel............289.......49.0 percent Brendan Edward Delay........115.......19.5 percent * Duane Van Dyke............186.......31.5 percent

(Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections)