Planning commission sends rezone of Lake Road property to council, nixes project expansion

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

Developer Andrew Brickman and his Rocky River Preservation Partners returned to the city Planning Commission, in April for another try at rezoning parcels on Lake Road from single to multifamily to make way for a proposed condominium complex.

They were greeted with the commission’s approval, by a 3-2 vote, to move the rezone of property at 22700 Lake on to City Council for review. However, the request to expand the project’s footprint to include two parcels in neighboring Breezevale Cove was turned down.

Commission Chairman William Bishop noted that the last time the group considered rezoning for this project, the focus shifted prematurely to architectural details. “This application came before us one year ago to rezone this to multifamily,” recalled Bishop. “We tried to hold the discussion to zoning, but as the meeting went on, we were swayed (to building details). The architectural details were not before us,” he stated.

“We allowed people to form assumptions that were not valid. I assure you that if the zoning goes anywhere, (the building plans) will go through the scrutiny of the board of design and construction review,” Bishop told the audience.

Bishop also reiterated eight factors, brought to City Council in August by David Hartt, senior advisor of planning for CT Consultants, to be considered when deciding the appropriateness of the project for the city. Aside from being consistent with the master plan and development codes, these points consider the multifamily development in the area and the compatibility with adjacent single-family homes.

Public comment was decidedly opposed to the concept, with residents expressing concern over “spot zoning” and worry that their properties could be rezoned at will.

“This sets a precedent for other developers,” stated one resident. “Do you want to destroy the lakefront? Do you want to end up with a (Lakewood) Gold Coast in Rocky River?”

Gavin Blaha, who said he purchased his Breezevale Cove home in October and has done extensive renovation, told the commission he knew that development of the parcels to the west was possible. However, due to the topography of the area, he said a multistory building would tower over his property, which is in a lower area. “If you were in my shoes, would you want to live there?” he asked.

Law Director Andy Bemer argued that the proposal is not spot zoning, but fits with the residential flavor of the area. “You have the Beach House apartments, across the street you have the Normandy. Next to Breezevale Cove you have nine single-family homes. Spot zoning is like putting a grocery store in a residential area,” he stated.

One of the biggest points of contention for residents was the proposed rezone from R-1 single family to R-4 multifamily, which allows for a building height of 36 feet. Bishop noted that the criteria for the R-4 designation are actually more strict than for R-1, requiring 30 feet between the structure and neighboring property instead of eight feet.

While commission members agreed that rezoning just two properties on Breezevale Cove, as opposed to the entire street, was inappropriate, the majority felt the original plan addressed a need for more diverse housing stock, as stated in the city’s master plan.

“The master plan evolves over time,” stated Michael DiMarco, referring to the city road map, which is now being revised. “It changes with the needs of the city. Now, our developed land has decreased to under 5 percent. There needs to be a balance between character and needs.”

Brickman noted that the 2.1 acres on Lake Road could house at least eight cluster homes, which would not need a variance. He added that his development has 17 reservations for those desiring single-floor living.