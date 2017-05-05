Middle schoolers are first Rocky River teams to go Global for Destination Imagination

Rocky River

by Sue Botos

What do chess, woodworking, crowns made from noodles and a movable stage have in common?

They are all elements of a solution, crafted by brother/sister team Hugo and Beatrix Stickney, which won them first place in the middle school level at the Destination Imagination (DI) state competition in April. The duo now heads for the Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn. in May, where they will face competition from the U.S. and 15 other countries.

Joining them as the first two teams to ever represent Rocky River at DI Globals will be seventh-graders Dasara Beta, Sophia Mural and Pearson Keller, and sixth-grader Anna Rouphall who finished third at the state challenge, in part due to the sharp eyes of a team member.

Open to students in kindergarten through the university level worldwide, DI allows teams of up to seven to select from one of seven challenges, then develop a solution. The Stickneys chose “Show and Tech” because, according to Hugo, a sixth-grader at Rocky River Middle School, “It didn’t have limitations. You could be creative.”

Beatrix Stickney, a fourth-grader at Kensington Intermediate School, explained that their solution involved designing a stage that moved a team member from one place to another and two technical effects.

“We chose a chess theme because no one had ever done chess before. It was something unique,” said Hugo.

“It’s a fun game involving strategy and thinking,” added Beatrix.

Techno Bunnies, managed by Dasara’s mom Mirela Qirjazi, took on the Service Learning challenge “Ready, Willing and Fable,” which asked students to identify a community need and come up with a solution for the need, as well as find a way to raise awareness about it. They also had to present an original fable integrating information about the project.

“Our team chose the Lakewood Animal Shelter as the community need since it’s a smaller shelter that doesn’t get as much attention and help as the Cleveland APL,” said Qirjazi, via email.

The team visited the shelter, and found, contrary to popular belief, the need was greatest for cleaning and maintenance supplies rather than pet food. “They organized a drive at school and collected a significant amount of supplies,” recalled Qirjazi, whose group also created a blog to post updates, and reached out to the student body via the daily morning announcements.

In addition, both teams came up with two elements that reflected their talents and interests and had to solve an “instant challenge,” devising a solution to a challenge in a few minutes.

Mom and team “Magna Virtue” manager Melissa added that Beatrix also helped out with construction of the stage, which involved wielding power tools in their dad’s workshop. “He just did more because he’s older,” Beatrix said of her brother.

Although family members and managers can offer support, the teams had to design, script, build and execute their presentation themselves with no help from non-team members.

Hugo Stickney, participating in DI for the third year, noted it was fun working with his sister, in her second year of competition. “The smaller team was better,” he said, adding he has worked with seven-member groups before.

“We could also work at home and discuss it at dinner,” added Beatrix.

Teams start the brainstorming process for their eight-minute presentations in the fall, and typically work for several months before the regional competition in March. Hugo estimated he and his sister spent over 100 hours developing their solution, but not all ideas led to success.

“We spent about 20 to 30 hours leading to solutions that failed. We learned to overcome obstacles,” he recalled.

A $200 budget, and props that could fit into the family minivan, according to Melissa Stickney, were some of the few restrictions for the competitors, who were urged to use repurposed items (like the noodle crowns) whenever possible.

While Team Stickney was surprised by their winning performance, Techno Bunnies thought they placed fifth and didn’t know they were going to Globals until two weeks after States. “Dasara noticed a mistake in scoring and reached out to the Ohio affiliate director for DI and let her know of the mistake,” recalled Qirjazi. “The director evaluated the proof submitted by Dasara and revised the score which tied our team for third place in the “Ready, Willing and Fable” category.”

“It was a dream come true and a team effort to come to this point,” said Dasara. “Each team member has a creative side and each and every one of them contributed their talents towards the solution.”