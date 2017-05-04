Library board OKs contract negotiations for new Bay branch design, project manager

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Cuyahoga County Public Library officials have approved negotiating contracts with Ohio-based companies for being the designer and project manager at risk for the new $7.5 million Bay Village branch expected to go in Cahoon Park.

Hallie Rich, communications and external relations director for the Cuyahoga County Library System, said the board of trustees last week approved staff negotiating contracts with Moody-Nolan, an architecture firm with headquarters in Columbus and offices in Cleveland, to do the design work. In addition, it also approved negotiating with RFC Contracting, a Strongsville, Ohio, firm to be construction manager at risk.

“Our staff will be negotiating with the companies and we hope to bring proposed contracts back to the board for approval in the very near future,” Rich said.

In addition, Rich said the initial studies by the Environmental Protection Agency and county library staff of the suitability of locating the library on ground near the Bayway Cabin area in Cahoon Park indicated there would be no problems if a state-of-the-art branch were built there. Study of possible wetlands impact also indicated no problems for building at the location, she said.

She said after contracts are formalized, library staff would set up tables in a to-be-determined public location to seek public input. She said there would be tables showing aspects of the possible design of the new branch as well as one showing other libraries from around the world.

“We’ll be seeking their opinions as to what they would like to see in the new branch,” she said.

Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar was pleased by the moves.

“Things are moving forward in a good way for getting the new library going in the near future,” he said. “It’s a project that will be a big benefit to the entire community. People are getting excited about the prospects of getting the new library in here.”

Koomar cited as one example a recent discussion about the new library with a group of senior citizens at the Dwyer Senior Center.

“They’re really looking forward to getting to use equipment and materials at a state-of-the art facility,” he said. “The site we’re talking about is very near the Senior Center, so it will be pretty accessible for seniors to come over to the new branch from there.”

Koomar said knowing the library is negotiating contracts for design and project manager work also is a good sign.

“That means we’re getting closer to the project actually getting underway,” he said.

Noting the county library system already has funds set aside for the new branch, Koomar said city officials will continue to do what they can to further the project.