Kasich: Trump’s tone not bringing us together

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

“We’re voting for you in 2020,” one woman told Gov. John Kasich as he signed a copy of his book for her Sunday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Crocker Park.

“I hear ya,” Kasich replied.

Kasich has been telling reporters he’s focused on serving the remainder of his second term as the Buckeye State’s chief executive, to Jan. 14, 2019. He is prevented from seeking re-election because of term limits.

Kasich received quiet words of encouragement on his political future from supporters during Sunday’s book signing in Westlake, part of a national tour to promote “Two Paths: America Divided or United.” In the book, Kasich reflects on his 2016 presidential campaign, shares his concerns for America and calls for reason and calm in the nation’s political discourse.

A family of three from North Ridgeville, with the governor’s permission, paused to pray with him. They asked God’s blessings on a man they called a national leader and potential future president.

One woman, Lindsay Weisenburg, drove from Buffalo with her husband, Eric, to get a book signed. She had volunteered for his campaign during the primaries, she said, and likes his hopeful message.

Westlake resident Jeanine Rini told West Life she’d like to see Kasich become the next president. She supported him in the 2016 race, she said.

“He was the only adult in the group,” she said.

Kasich asked each of the roughly 75 people who purchased his book either where they were from or what they did for a living. He asked a physical therapist whether the tendinitis in his left shoulder could be from golf.

Asked by reporters to evaluate President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Kasich criticized the president’s speech the previous night before supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania. In his remarks, Trump blasted the media as “very dishonest people” and said he was happier to be away from “Washington’s swamp” and the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner with “much better people.”

“I was very disappointed by what I saw last night,” Kasich said. “I thought the speech was completely out of line. I think he makes a couple of steps forward and then many steps back.”

He quoted CNN commentator David Gergen, who called Trump’s speech the most negative ever of a sitting president. “That’s not the way to bring us together,” Kasich said of the president’s tone.

Both major political parties are currently facing an erosion of support, Kasich said.

“I think there’s a real question now as to what the Republican Party is for,” he said. “If it becomes more and more strident, it isn’t going to work.”

The Democratic Party has nothing to offer now, Kasich added, except energy inspired by Republicans’ failures.

The potential exists for a well-funded independent candidate, if surrounded by experienced political help, to win the White House, he said. But Kasich, reaffirming that he’s a Republican, said it will not be him. He said he plans to maintain his voice in national politics.

The former congressman told West Life he has sought to be a unifier during his time as governor.

“Over time, I’ve been able to be more calm, be more thick-skinned and be in a position where I try to bring people together,” Kasich said. “So I’ve done better in this job, and the people, the state have changed me.”