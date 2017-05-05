Hola, amigos! Bridge to the World brings international students to RRHS

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

Despite a travel snafu which left them stranded in New York for two days, a contingent of 15 students from Madrid, Spain, got a good taste of Cleveland in April as part of the Bridge to the World Program, sponsored by Rocky River High School.

The students and their principal were from Federico Garcia Lorca High School in Madrid, one of RRHS’ sister schools in the program, which also includes schools in Germany, South Africa and China.

Initiated by high school Principal Rob Winton, Bridge to the World offers students the chance to build global connections and friendships through four “pillars” which include homestays, such as the visit by the Spanish students, where they live with host families, attend classes and take in the culture of the area.

This was Rocky River’s first time as host city.

Also included are leadership opportunities, such as the experience of a group of students who traveled to The Hague last June, during the Rocky River program’s initial offering, to participate in a Global Leadership Summit. Winton said the group was divided into multicounty teams of four to solve various exercises dealing with human rights. The weeklong journey also included trips to England and Ireland.

Winton noted at the April school board session that the students from Spain stayed with host families in Rocky River and sampled local cuisine at Sokolowski’s University Inn and the West Side Market in Cleveland, where they also visited the Terminal Tower and other landmarks. The group and their host families attended a Cavaliers game and even took a road trip to Niagara Falls.

But, as Winton said, the packed week was not just about sightseeing, as plenty of school-related activities were included. “They attended classes on Tuesday and Friday, participating in a question-and-answer session in Spanish classes,” he reported. The visiting students also attended a high school dance and took part in the Rocky River High School tradition of painting the rock near the Wagar Road entrance.

“It was a great visit,” remarked Superintendent Michael Shoaf, who noted that teachers reported the visitors’ English was “comparable” to the Rocky River students’ Spanish.

In keeping with the reciprocation of the program, RRHS students will travel to Madrid and stay with host families this summer, from June 10-18. Another group of local students will visit Velbert, Germany, for a homestay experience June 13-26. That trip will include travel to Austria and Switzerland.

According to the plan, a trip to South Africa is set for July of 2018, where students will stay with host families and visit a high school in Johannesburg. They are also to visit Capetown and go on a safari in Kruger National Park. A visit to China is tentatively scheduled for 2019.