Groups team up for North Olmsted substance abuse forum

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

School and city leaders are teaming up next Monday for a “call to action” forum on how to deal with substance abuse.

Organizers said the 7 p.m. forum at North Olmsted High School, 5755 Burns Road, will be bringing many groups together because substance abuse affects all levels of the community.

“The substance abuse program scheduled for May 8 will serve as a call to action for the community,” said Mike Zalar, superintendent of the North Olmsted City School District. “Cuyahoga County is experiencing a heroin and prescription drug epidemic that claimed the lives of more than 500 people in 2016. Our local schools and community are not immune to the impact of this phenomenon. The district is partnering with the local police and fire departments to share information with the community about resources that are available to help combat the negative impact of drug addiction. Substance abuse is a complicated problem and will require the support of the entire community to make a difference.”

Jim Carbone, the school resources officer for the North Olmsted Police Department, said organizers want to deal with the problem.

“One thing I’ve always liked about North Olmsted is that as a community, we don’t stick our head in the sand,” he said. “We will work on problems together.”

He said the forum will provide ways for people to work on the substance abuse problem.

“There will be a lot of people and a lot of resources available at the forum,” he said.

“There will be a 20- to 30-minute presentation to open the meeting. Then there will be breakout sessions with different groups where people can talk about and begin to work on the problems.”

Anne Pyros, associate superintendent for the North Olmsted City Schools, said it has already begun taking steps toward organizing ways to combat the issue.

“The North Olmsted Board of Education passed a resolution at its April board meeting to designate the month of May as Drug Prevention and Awareness Month in the school district,” she said. “The district, in partnership with the city, is committed to educating students and the community to prevent substance abuse and promote the benefits of living a healthy and drug-free life. The district has partnered with the city, including the police and fire departments, and other organizations dedicated to acting on the substance abuse epidemic, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the McIntyre Center, Windsor Laurelwood and Recovery Resources.”

In addition, Pyros said Vince Caraffi, from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, will be the keynote presenter at Monday’s forum. Caraffi will present and discuss the contributing factors and ongoing prevention efforts to Ohio’s opioid drug overdose epidemic.

Another step taken by the district is that, based on recommendations from the February 2017 Ohio Attorney General’s Report on Drug Use Prevention, the North Olmsted City School District has partnered with Drug Awareness and Prevention, Inc. and Executive Director Nancy Pommerening to explore and pilot the prevention education program Brain Power! and The Brain. The education prevention program, created by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a K-12 age-appropriate, systematic and comprehensive school-based program. The district will pilot lessons this year at the middle and high school levels and plans for a K-12 implementation for the 2017-2018 school year.