Fairview ensembles take stage Saturday at ‘Super Pops’

FAIRVIEW PARK – Musicians and singers from fifth grade through high school will perform Saturday at Super Pops, a benefit for the Fairview Park Music Association.



An admission wristband costs $5 and allows an individual to enter and exit the Frank W. Barr Auditorium at Fairview High School throughout the day. Funds will be used by the music department to purchase and repair equipment and instruments.



2017 marks the second year musical ensembles from the Fairview Park City Schools are performing in a daylong festival format, said Chrissy Karliak, the district’s choral music director.



“The Fairview Park Music Association will be selling refreshments and baked goods in the cafeteria all day,” Karliak told West Life.



Performances will take place at Fairview High School located at 4507 West 213 St.

1:30 – Gilles Sweet 5th Grade Orchestra

2:00 – Mayer Middle School 6th Grade Choir

2:30 – Mayer Middle School 6th Grade Band

3:00 – Mayer Middle School 6th Grade Orchestra

3:30 – Mayer Middle School 6th Grade Trash Can Band

4:00 – Mayer Middle School Concert Choir (7-8)

4:30 – Mayer Middle School Concert Orchestra (7-8)

5:00 – Mayer Middle School Concert Band (7-8)

5:30 – FHS Scarlet Singers

6:00 – FHS Chorale

6:30 – FHS Jazz Band

7:00 – FHS Chamber

7:30 – FHS String Orchestra

8:00 – FHS Symphonic Band & Symphony Orchestra