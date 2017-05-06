Defining downtown Fairview big part of development workshop

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Determining precisely which blocks along Lorain Road should be designated as “downtown Fairview Park” was an important and worthwhile part of the recent redevelopment workshop city leaders participated in, Mayor Eileen Patton said.

The workshop on infill development, or redevelopment in areas with existing infrastructure, took place April 18-19 at the Gemini Center. Paid for by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the workshop was part of the agency’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program. Renaissance Planning, an urban planning firm headquartered in Orlando, served as the EPA’s consultant for the workshop.

Once a true downtown area is identified, resources such as grants will be utilized to install consistent signage and enhance crosswalks and lighting to create a more attractive center of town, the mayor said.

At an April 18 public meeting that launched the workshop, Mike Callahan of Renaissance Planning said his firm’s efforts would lay the groundwork for development-friendly public policies and identify potential anchor developments for the downtown.

The EPA sponsors such workshops because redevelopment is better for the environment than building on virgin land, Callahan explained. The mixture of housing and retail possible in infill development, he said, allows for more transportation options, including more walking and less driving.

“People want to be in walkable communities,” Callahan said.

Mixed-use properties, those with retail stores on the ground floor and residential homes or offices above, can bring in greater tax revenue per acre than single-level shopping centers with large parking lots, he said.

“Making the best use of the land that you have is really critical to having a successful city that can pay for services long into the future,” Callahan said.

But infill development has its challenges, too. Jeremy Goldstein, another project manager with Renaissance, said market forces beyond the control of any community affect the calculations investors use in deciding where to invest their dollars. Rental rates in older areas may not justify the dollars required to redevelop a property, he said. Investors often see infill development as riskier than building in more open spaces.

Saying they were not experts on Fairview Park, the Renaissance planners asked residents attending the public meeting to write down what single change they would make along Lorain Road. Some complained about the swerving nature of the vehicle lanes, and others said they’d like to see bike lanes added.

In response to the discussion question “Where is the heart of Lorain Road?” the mayor replied the Gemini Center, but added her desire that more property be acquired in the area for the creation of a larger civic campus.

The following day, city officials and the Renaissance Planning consultants were joined by representatives of RTA, the Fairview Park City Schools, the Fairview Park Chamber of Commerce, Forward Fairview Park and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for further talks. Topics discussed included how local businesses could better connect with residents and whether a market study is needed to identify businesses that could thrive in the area.

Renaissance Planning will submit to the city a preliminary report within two weeks, with a final report due in about two months, Patton said. Those who took part in the workshop will be invited to a follow-up meeting to review the report’s recommendations, she said.