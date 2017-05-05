Danny Boy’s cooking up upgrades for Westshore sites

By Jeff Gallatin

Westshore

Continuing the upgrades of its Westshore facilities is the hot item on the menu right now for Danny Boy’s restaurant.

Following up on the successful opening in late 2016 of its Lorain Road location in North Olmsted, co-owner (along with his wife Renee) Rob Grendow said the Rocky River location will start major renovations of its own within the next few weeks.

“We’re going to show some love for our Rocky River store. It was the original one in the Westshore suburbs for us,” Grendow said. “It’s always been a great location for us, so we’re going to do work inside it to help keep it going strong and follow up on the success we’ve had at the new location in North Olmsted.”

Grendow said the combined cost for the work at the North Olmsted and Rocky River locations would be in six figures.

“We’re putting a lot into the work, but they’re very successful locations for us and our customers have been great to us for years,” he said. “This is one way we can say thank you with even better locations.”

Grendow said there are differences between the two projects, since the North Olmsted one was opening an entirely new location, while the Rocky River work will be upgrading an existing site.

“We put a restaurant into an old auto parts store in North Olmsted and it went well,” he said. “We’re doing really good business and people like the location.”

Since the Rocky River location opened up in 1991, Grendow said doing some renovation work is due.

“We want to make things a little newer inside that location,” he said. “It’s not the same size as the North Olmsted location, but we’ll be doing some work on the walls and floors, so they’ll be looking a little different to people who have been coming in to see us for a long time.”

Grendow assured customers that the food, beverages and friendly atmosphere will still be the focus.

“We might add some different items to the menu and wines but we’re going to be keeping all the dishes and everything else that have been popular for many years,” he said.

Included in the Rocky River upgrades will be improvements to the kitchen, Grendow said.

Grendow emphasized that the Rocky River site would remain open and not be closed for any lengthy period of time because of the work.

“We’re just doing renovations,” he said.