Complaints about state budget cuts made by ‘whiners’ – Kasich

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Gov. John Kasich has promoted himself as a more moderate voice fighting the forces of polarization in the national political discourse. But he had some challenging words for

local leaders who have criticized the state’s budget policies during

his tenure as the state’s chief executive.

Some Westshore officials have said Kasich and statehouse Republicans balanced Ohio’s budget, passed tax cuts and eliminated the estate tax on the backs of the state’s municipalities, which have lost revenue they’ve come to count on from Columbus.

“That’s because a lot of them are whiners,” Kasich replied when asked to comment on such criticisms. “They can’t manage their own operation.

The state of Ohio is basically a collector for all of them. Even the federal government got rid of revenue sharing. So we collect almost all this revenue and then we send it to them. What they need to learn is to manage their own operations a little bit and become more efficient and make hard choices. It’s always easy to blame somebody else, but they need to assume some personal responsibility. I reject what they say.”

Kasich acknowledged the hard choices at the local level may mean raising local taxes, but he said some local officials are afraid to make budgets cuts that will anger some constituents.

“I know about this because I’ve had friends that have done these kinds of things,” Kasich said. “The easiest thing in government to do is to take somebody else’s money.”

He called on local entities to become more efficient: “Are they working with other municipalities? Are they buying in common? Are they figuring out things to privatize?”

The governor also called on local political entities to consider nonconventional approaches to cutting costs, such as mergers.

“Look at how many school districts we have.” Kasich said. “Shouldn’t we have fewer school districts? Look at how many units of government we have. Could any of them be merged? Ask them. Do you know what their answer will be? Before you can finish, it will be ‘No.’”

He also criticized mayors who oppose a proposed reform of municipal income taxes in which the state would take over collection from municipalities and regional tax agencies. Local officials oppose the plan, Kasich said, because they would have to restructure their operations.

“How crazy is it that somebody who’s a small business has to file taxes in like 10 different jurisdictions?” the governor asked. “Do you know how hard that is?”

Kasich said he would consider municipalities’ requests for regulatory relief, but ultimately, he said, local leaders need to do a better job at management at the local level.