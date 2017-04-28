Zalar: North Olmsted school project remains on schedule

By Jeff Gallatin

Work on the North Olmsted City School District’s $90 million capital improvements program remains on budget and is scheduled to open at the start of the 2018-2019 school year, Superintendent Mike Zalar said Monday.

Zalar and representatives from the project’s design and construction teams outlined the project’s progress to about 40 people who attended a community forum at Pine School. The group had a presentation and also showed a drone video which went over the construction site.

Mild weather aided the project, allowing workers to continue working throughout the winter months. The school building is designed to have a more open campus-like look and will not have the traditional long corridors with lockers lining the walls, officials said.

When one woman asked about rumors that the current high school building would be retained for possible use in the future, Zalar said plans remain to raze the building. He cited state officials noting the poor condition of the existing high school building when reviewing North Olmsted’s potential project.

“They told us they wouldn’t give us any money to fix it because of the poor condition of the building and advised us to tear it down and build a new school,” Zalar said.

Hammond Construction officials said the old high school would be torn down once the new building is completed.

Officials said the athletic facilities and performing arts auditorium also are scheduled to be open for use at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.