Tom Davis to be honored at Fairview citizen of the year

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Former Fairview Park City Schools Board of Education President Tom Davis will be honored as Citizen of the Year at a dinner at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Senior Center.

Tom is the second member of the Davis family to receive the award, which is given by the Fairview Park Community Council from nominations of residents based on outstanding public service. Helen, his wife of 37 years, received the honor in 2013.

Tom told West Life it’s actually Helen who has done more for the community.

“She had the opposite view – that I should have been chosen before her,” Tom said. “It’s an honor for both of us to be included in the same company as those pictured on the wall of the Dunson Room at City Hall.”

The Citizen of the Year is selected from the nominations by the five previous award recipients. Because Tom was nominated, Helen recused herself, according to the Rev. Dan Sewell, the selection committee chair and a past Citizen of the Year.

Tom and Helen have two grown sons, Tom and Matt, and three grandchildren.

Tom said the volunteer work he’s most proud of involve projects that involved his children – coaching and leading the school district’s music association.

Soon after the Davises moved to Fairview Park, Tom joined the Fairview Park Youth Association and has worked on their various fundraisers and served on the scholarship committee.

Tom coached recreation baseball and basketball when Matt was in grade school and helped out with travel basketball and baseball teams. He co-coached the high school summer soccer team when Matt was in high school. He has been active in the FHS booster organizations for soccer, basketball and baseball.

He was treasurer of the Fairview Park Music Association from 1997 to 2002; in 2002 he and Helen chaperoned the high school music ensembles trips to Disney World in Florida.

At John Knox Presbyterian Church in North Olmsted, Tom currently serves on the church’s board of ruling elders and is chair of the church’s finance committee.

In 2002, Tom was selected to fill an open position on the Board of Education and served as president from 2006 to 2007. He said it was a pivotal time for the school district.

“We made some difficult decisions regarding the budget – significant spending cuts and the “promise” (not to ask for new taxes if a levy was passed),” Tom told West Life. The district also hired Brion Deitsch as superintendent around this time, he noted.

“And then, of course, there was the Gemini Project,” he said of the voter-approved plan to build a new elementary school and recreation center. He described the project as “arguably one of the two most important thing to happen to Fairview Park in recent history.”

Tickets to tonight’s dinner cost $25 but seats are limited. Call Roberta Sunkle at 440-333-9339 to check on ticket availability.