Reporter Tom Beres among four added to Westlake High HOF

WESTLAKE – Tom Beres, who aired his last report with WKYC-TV in December after 37 years with the station, was recently honored with membership in Westlake High School’s Hall of Fame.

Beres, a 1968 graduate, was the recipient of four Emmy awards and is a member of the Press Club of Cleveland Hall of Fame.

Beres – along with George Christ, Karen Swanson Haan and Ken Krepop – will be honored at an induction banquet Oct. 12 at Wagner’s Country Inn. The four have also been invited to participate in Homecoming activities Oct. 13.

Swanson, a 1999 graduate, earned 11 varsity letters – four in basketball, three in volleyball, four in softball – for the Demons and played basketball at the University of Notre Dame.

Krepop was a teacher, coach and athletic director over a 31-year career with the district. Christ was hired by the district in 1965 and, during his 33-year career, served as teacher, coach, high school assistant principal, middle school principal and assistant superintendent.

In addition, the many Westlake High graduates of the Dean family, of Dean’s Greenhouse fame, will be honored in October for their contributions to the district and community.