North Olmsted BOE increases salary for Zalar, Matson

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Superintendent Mike Zalar and Treasurer Robert Matson got financial votes of confidence from the North Olmsted School District’s Board of Education April 19.

Board members unanimously approved increasing the base salary for both officials, while also awarding Zalar merit pay for the first half of this school year.

“We’re glad to have you two,” Board President John Lasko said after the board’s votes on Zalar and Matson.

After the meeting, Lasko said having completed the annual reviews of both the superintendent and the treasurer, the board was pleased to approve the adjustments to their respective contracts.

“The adjustment to their base salary is in line with the current year’s increase per the negotiated agreements with our certified and noncertified staffs,” he said. “Further, part of their compensation is not guaranteed. Instead, it is merit-based. The board is pleased that both Dr. Zalar and Mr. Matson accomplished and achieved their agreed-upon goals in order to earn that performance-based payment.”

Action on both contracts was effective retroactively to the start of the current school year. In the moves, Zalar’s base salary will increase 1.76 percent from $137,500 to $139,925 during the contract year beginning Aug. 1, 2016. In addition, he can earn an additional $18,000 in merit performance bonuses by successfully completing mutually agreed goals during the year. He was awarded $9,000 in merit pay for meeting his goals during the first half of the school year.

After the meeting, Zalar said he was pleased.

“I am pleased with the board of education’s approval of my contract and look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Matson,” Zalar said. “We are fortunate to have a strong team in place that will help us continue to move the district in the right direction for the future. It is important for an organization to have some consistency and stability in its leadership, especially during times of great change.”

In Matson’s contract, the base salary will increase 2.4 percent from $109,230 to $118,855 during the contract year beginning Aug. 1, 2016. The contract also provides for a performance bonus of $6,575 in merit performance pay by successfully completing mutually agreed goals during the year. No action was taken at the April meeting regarding this bonus.

Matson said he would wait to comment while the board is also considering renewal of his contract which expires July 31, 2017.