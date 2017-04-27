Kasich to sign copies of new book in Westlake Sunday

NOTE: Gov. Kaisch’s book signing was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. It will begin at NOON Sunday.

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Gov. John Kasich will sign copies of his new book, titled “Two Paths: America Divided or United,” at noon Sunday, April 30 at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Crocker Park in Westlake.

The Westlake stop is part of the Republican governor’s national book tour, which has included interviews on “Fox and Friends,” MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “CBS This Morning,” “The Charlie Rose Show,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Face the Nation.” Kasich was the guest on an hour-long town hall-style broadcast on CNN April 24.

In “Two Paths,” Kasich reflects on the tumultuous 2016 campaign, shares his concerns for America and sounds a call to reason, humility and calm in the nation’s political discourse.

As a U.S. congressman representing central Ohio from 1983 to 2001, Kasich served on the Armed Services Committee and was chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee. His second term as the Buckeye State’s chief executive will end on Jan. 14, 2019. He is prevented from being re-elected because of term limits.