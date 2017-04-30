Fairview Schools planning presentations on facility improvements, social media

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

In November, Fairview Park voters passed Issue 112 to fund capital improvements across the public school district, but especially at the combined campus of Fairview High School and Lewis F. Mayer School.

At 7 p.m. May 10, the committee of residents and school employees and officials who recommended the facilities plan will update the public on the construction process. The presentation will take place in the Frank W. Barr Auditorium at Fairview High School, 4507 West 213th St.

Issue 112 consisted of an $11 million bond issue and a 2.15-mill permanent improvement levy. The measure was passed by a 5,401 to 3,270 vote (62.29 to 37.71 percent) margin.

Property owners will pay an additional $93 annually (or $7.75 per month, or 25 cents per day) for each $100,000 of property valuation. The 1.5-mill bond issue will raise $10.75 million over 35 years, while the permanent improvement levy will raise $14 million during the same time period. The district will apply $10 million of its reserve funds to the project.

Under the renovation plan, the middle section of Fairview High School will be partially demolished and reconfigured. A larger courtyard will be created near the western portion of the cafeteria. The area south of the weight room will be filled in with a new cafeteria and kitchen on the first floor and the media center and classrooms on the second floor. At Mayer Middle School, an addition will be built along Campus Drive for new classrooms, creating a courtyard at the center of the middle school building.

Less extensive upgrades are planned at Gilles-Sweet Elementary and the Parkview Early Education Center.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018 and continue over a two-year-period.

The May 10 presentation will include a report by the project architects, details about the timeline for construction, a question-and-answer session and tours of the areas designated for renovation at the middle school and high school.

Social media and children

The role social media plays in the lives of children will be the topic of a May 11 presentation at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School, located at 4320 West 220th St. Titled “Social Media and the Effects on Your Child,” the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Abbey Samide, a therapist from Fit Mind Cleveland, will be the guest speaker for the program, which is geared toward parents, teachers and community members. Samide will present new research on the effects social media is having on children, including anxiety and depression.

“We are seeing more and more social and emotional issues with our students who are accessing different apps and sites and communicating socially with friends in often inappropriate and hurtful ways,” Gilles-Sweet Principal Barb Brady said. “We’re trying to bring awareness to parents to monitor and hopefully limit the amount of time their child is on social media, in order to try and prevent larger issues as they get older.”