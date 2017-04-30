County voters will be welcomed to polls with electronic check-in

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

When voters go to cast their ballots in the May 2 primary election, a new way of checking in with electronic poll books will be their first stop.

Demonstrated by representatives of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at area libraries last week, the e-poll books will replace the paper books which have recorded names of registered voters.

At the Rocky River Public Library, Ivelisse Roig of the board of elections showed visitors the process of signing in via iPads, loaded with the information formerly found in the paper poll books. First, the worker scans the voter’s driver’s license or state ID to find their information. If this is correct, the person then signs on the iPad and the signature is compared to one loaded in the database. Any corrections to voter information can be made at this time.

The voter then is issued a paper ballot, which is completed as usual.

Cathy Goskey from the board of elections stressed that only the registration process will be completed electronically, not the actual voting. “People may be thinking that they are voting online, but that step is still very far away. It’s too much of a security risk,” she explained.

She added that the voting process can go faster because residents no longer have to go to a precinct table to register, they can just choose the shortest line.

While this is the first time the e-poll books are being used countywide, Goskey said they were successfully piloted in several precincts during the November election.

Board of elections officials have stated that the electronic books will save taxpayer dollars by eliminating the need to print paper poll records for the 975 precincts. Workers also can more easily direct voters in the wrong polling place to the correct venue.

Rocky River resident Irene Joy said she stopped by the library to give the new check-in system a test run. “My curiosity has been satisfied,” she said.