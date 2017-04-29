Bond refinancing to save district over $1 million

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

School administrators have recently announced the refinancing of $7.44 million of outstanding bonds for an interest savings throughout the life of the new bond issue of over $1,128,000 ($632,000 on a net present value basis through December 1, 2031).

The district’s bond retirement fund is responsible for paying the debt payments on this issue and is legally separate from the district’s general operating fund.

The news comes in time for voters to add the information to their decision-making process for Tuesday’s 4.9-mill levy vote. The majority of the millage, 4.4, will go to operations, while 0.5 mills will be set aside for capital improvement projects.

According to district Treasurer/CFO Greg Markus, the refinancing opportunity came about through a combination of a favorable interest rate environment, the retirement of the district’s 1998 bond issue for the construction of Rocky River Middle School and the utilization of dollars within the bond retirement fund to retire the principal earlier than expected.

The $7.44 million that was refinanced was from the district’s 2010 bond issue, used for major capital improvements throughout the district, including the addition of the science wing and major face-lift at Rocky River High School. About $28.25 million of this debt was refinanced in December of 2014, saving taxpayers over $1.1 million on a net present value basis.

Markus explained, “The district’s administration and board are always looking for ways to reduce costs while maintaining and enhancing programs. This debt refunding is another example of an opportunity that we pursued to save significant dollars for the taxpayers of the district.”

Moody’s Investors Service recently reaffirmed the schools’ Aa2 rating based in large part on its solid financial position, strong management and governance.

School officials have stated the net effect of the levy would be $8 per month per $100,000 of home valuation.

The last levy was in 2012 and was stretched two years beyond the traditional three-year cycle.