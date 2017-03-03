Stainbrook the new Bay councilwoman at-large

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Newly appointed Bay Village Councilwoman at Large Nancy Stainbrook and her City Council colleagues both felt her returning to municipal government was a good idea.

Stainbrook, who previously served as the Ward 3 councilwoman from 2001 to 2005, received unanimous consent from the other council members at Monday’s City Council meeting. She replaces Dwight Clark, who was appointed council president Jan. 30, replacing Paul Koomar, who became mayor Jan. 1, filling the vacancy left when Debbie Sutherland retired in September.

“This appointment finishes the chain reaction of events which took place when Mayor Sutherland left,” Clark said.

Stainbrook’s appointment came after council met in executive session for an hour and a half to consider Stainbrook and the other three finalists, Sarah Byrnes Maier, a senior strategic planner for the Cleveland Metroparks and former staffer for the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency; Bill Selong, a retired Proctor and Gamble official and member of the Bay Village School Board from 2000 to 2015; and Peter Winzig, owner of the Ignition Idea group and former Bay Village Citizen of the Year. The quartet came from a city record 16 candidates to fill the open position. Since council had 30 days from the date of Clark’s appointment as president to make its choice or the selection would go to Koomar, council had set a special meeting for 6 p.m. today (March 1) to again consider the matter if no decision was reached Monday night.

For Stainbrook, the time was right to return to City Council.

“We’re empty nesters,” she said of she and her husband, Dave. “All the kids are out of the house and I’ve been thinking about what else I wanted to do with them gone. The thought that kept coming back to me was government, serving the community again that way. So, when the council position came up, I applied for it.”

Stainbrook said her previous experience coupled with a background in operations management and human resources gives her the ability to work with other council members and city officials.

“I’m a team player who believes in a professional approach to problem-solving,” she said. “I want government to be efficient and effective with sound financial management so we can continue to have a great city.”

Clark and Council Vice President Dave Tadych both lauded the field of candidates, saying they had excellent credentials.

“We had some spirited discussions in there,” Tadych said of the executive session where the appointment was considered.

Clark said what helped set Stainbrook apart from the other candidates was her previous experience on council.

“It lets her hit the ground running and come in with the ability to come in and immediately be an effective member of council and work on the issues which come before us,” he said. “She’s a highly professional person who has a strong ability to work with others and find solutions to issues.”

Noting the large number of candidates, Clark encouraged the others to participate in community activities and also consider seeking a council seat again.

“Six of the seven seats are up for election later this year and it would be a good thing to have a good field of candidates for people to consider,” he said.