Philharmonic Orchestra bringing Beethoven to Westlake

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Conductor Victor Liva and the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra return to the Westlake Schools Performing Arts Center Saturday with an all-Beethoven program.

The concert, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., will consist of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5.

American violinist William Barbini will lead the orchestra’s performance of the Violin Concerto. A 1970 graduate of Manhattan’s famed Juilliard School, Barbini became one of the youngest members appointed to the New York Philharmonic violin section. Chamber music has been a focus of Barbini, who currently serves as music director of the Chamber Music Society of Sacramento. He has served on the faculty of several California music schools.

Prior to the concert, music educator Jeanne Hansen will give a preview about the program selections and what to listen for. The talk will begin a half hour before the concert.

Tickets for the concert – which cost $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students – can be purchased online from the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra’s website at www.clevephil.org. For more information, call the orchestra at 216-556-1800.

The Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the same program at a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cuyahoga Community College’s Western Campus Theater, 11000 West Pleasant Valley Road, in Parma.

Founded in 1938 to serve as a training ground for those seeking to play with prominent orchestras, the Cleveland Philharmonic today presents symphonic music at modest ticket prices.