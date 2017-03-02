On the road again: Spring brings a crop of paving, sewer projects

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Spring brings with it a new baseball season, budding trees and orange traffic barrels, as the city gets set for the 2017 paving program.

“There are a lot of streets, but they are shorter and some are sections,” said Mary Kay Costello, director of public safety service during a recent phone interview.

The following streets, she said, will have surfaces milled down and replaced with new asphalt: Wooster Parkway, Kensington Oval (after water line cleaning and relining is completed), City Hall parking lot (Civic Center/Municipal Court area), High Parkway (from 19519 to East Shoreland, where work left off after completion of the Valley View sewer project in 2011), Palmer Drive, Stratford Road (Elmwood to Morewood), Elmwood Road (Lake Road to Avalon Drive), Orchard Grove, Erie Road (Elmwood to Whittlesay Road), Smith Court and the Morewood to Erie alleyway (just north of Detroit).

Aside from the asphalt work, Costello said part of the program will involve full-depth concrete repairs on South Bend Drive and South Bend Circle. “This is more complicated than the asphalt replacement on the other streets,” explained Costello.

“To cover these streets with asphalt really isn’t in the best interest of the street.”

She further explained concrete holds up well to winter conditions and salt application; however, attention is needed over time.

“This maintenance requires sections of street being cut out and replaced where necessary. A concrete street is a high quality street that weathers well and we will make all necessary repairs to maintain that higher level of product for South Bend Drive and South Bend Circle.”

Two large and highly anticipated paving projects, Wooster Road (from Center Ridge to Detroit) and Detroit Road (between the Westlake line and Wright Avenue) will be included in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) 2018 program.

These projects “will be a surface paving program. It will not include curbs, driveway aprons or sidewalks,” said Costello.

While the city does not have a contract with ODOT yet, Costello said the city will be responsible for upgrading pedestrian crossing ramps in curbs to bring them up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities) standards. “The city will be making those investigations this summer. Repairs most likely will be scheduled for as early as possible in 2017 and will make the corrections as part of the paving project in 2018.”

In addition to the paving work, the city recently bid the Westway sewer project which is now before City Council for approval. A sewer replacement bid for Lakeview/Hampton is also soon anticipated. The two-year sewer and street replacement work between Center Ridge and Hilliard and a section along Hilliard to the I-90 ramp has a tentative cost of $5.6 million. It’s funded by an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) loan/funding.

In addition, Costello said the city will replace the Breezevale Cove storm sewer. “The western sewer line has failed,” said Costello. She added the pipe is an odd size and structure, and not up to current code. “When the water pressure builds up inside, holes blow through the top,” she noted.

Costello further explained work on this line has been put off, pending the outcome of a proposed condominium project to the west of the development. “We saw that development stall, but we can’t wait any longer because this area keeps flooding. The (sewer) is failing so miserably we have to make these improvements.”

Because the pipe in question also collects storm water from south of Breezevale Cove, the city is responsible for replacement. Costello said engineering and construction are hoped to run around $414,000.

A summertime start is anticipated for the Lakeview/Hampton project. By that time, according to Costello, the Westway work will be completed or near completion. “We are trying to minimize the difficulties in traveling through the community. However, because there are many paving and infrastructure improvement projects on our radar, we will use the Ready Notify system to alert those subscribers,” stated Costello.

Residents can subscribe to Ready Notify on the city website www.rrcity.com, for text and email messages which will elaborate about the duration and details of roadwork as details become available.