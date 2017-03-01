Greenspan to hold roundtable on addiction issues

WESTSHORE – State Rep. Dave Greenspan has scheduled a round-table discussion on mental health and addiction issues from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road.

Employees of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will provide an overview of state resources and programs designed to assist local businesses and communities in combating the opiate crisis. The meeting is open to the public.

The Westlake Republican said he plans to host a series of such round-table meetings to engage constituents from House District 16 on challenges facing the region and state.

“I’m planning these discussions to be topical and focused on issues that impact our quality of life and the future of Ohio,” Greenspan said.