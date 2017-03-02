Elections board takes Rocco off ballot

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections voted 2-1 Friday to remove Andrea Rocco’s name from the ballot in Westlake’s race for law director.

The decision leaves Michael P. Maloney, a trial attorney and Parma assistant law director, as the lone candidate on the November ballot for law director.

Chairwoman Inajo Davis Chappell and member David J. Wondolowski voted to grant protests filed by four Westlake residents against Rocco’s candidacy. Member Jeff Hastings voted against the protests. Member Rob Frost was absent from the meeting.

The protests said Rocco, a former Westlake city prosecutor, did not meet the Westlake city charter’s qualifications for the position because she had not been “engaged in the active practice of law in Ohio for a period of six (6) years next preceding his election.”

The basic question was whether her service as Cuyahoga County’s clerk of courts in 2013-2014 met the definition of “the active practice of law.”

Attorney Roger M. Synenberg, arguing on behalf of protestor Christopher Corrigan, an attorney who resides in Westlake, said Rocco’s tenure in the clerk’s office did not. Rocco and her attorney, Donald McTigue, said she regularly and extensively utilized her education and experience as an attorney in the execution of her duties.

During questioning by Synenberg, Rocco acknowledged she had no stationery or business cards printed for a law practice during the time in question, nor did she purchase any malpractice insurance.

During the two hours of testimony, Rocco named several instances in which she utilized her legal experience in the execution of her job as court clerk, including the creation of a personnel policy for the department and ensuring the office addressed noncompliance practices cited by an audit. Rocco’s status as an attorney allowed her to implement reforms in the clerk’s office, she said, and meant the office had to rely much less on the county law department and prosecutor’s office for legal guidance.

“Every day I had to be able to stand up to judges and know when I could move forward, based on the law, what I could push and what I couldn’t,” she said.

Rocco reminded board members of a large “Vote” sign in the elections board headquarters building, saying that right would be reduced if voters have only a single candidate on the ballot.

“When we vote, it’s important to have choice. So if you grant this protest, the Westlake voters will have no choice. Three times they have elected me to a position,” Rocco said referring to her elections to the Westlake City Schools Board of Education. “And 1,338 people signed my petitions to put me on the ballot. And I think they deserve the right to choose.”

Rocco also said she would have “the support of almost every group in the city” if her name is on the ballot.

Synenberg, a former board of elections member, replied candidates for elective office must meet required qualifications. “You can’t make an exception because no one else filed,” he said. He dismissed instances in which Rocco said she provided legal advice to friends as mere “conversations,” not the active practice of law.

Chappell acknowledged Rocco’s legal background was helpful in performing her duties as clerk but did not meet the threshold of the active practice of law.

After the election board’s hearing, Rocco told West Life she had no immediate comment on the decision and gave no indication whether she might go to court to have the ruling overturned.

Maloney said in an email to West Life Friday the Westlake city charter, amended in 2004 to make the law director an elected position, was very clear on the qualifications established by voters to run for law director.

“The outcome of this protest [Friday] was legally inevitable,” Maloney said. “It was, also, purely a result of a valid democratic process.”

Asked by West Life if Corrigan had filed the protest for him, Maloney replied, “He did not file it on my behalf.” Maloney said he knows Corrigan.

Asked what he would say to people who might ask if he were behind Corrigan’s protest to avoid facing an opponent, Maloney said he would not comment.

Synenberg told West Life Monday he could not speak for Corrigan as to his interest in the law director race. West Life’s attempts to reach Corrigan by press time were unsuccessful.

Carol Corpus, Russ Ezolt and Mary Levtzow also filed protests against Rocco’s candidacy. Corpus and Levtzow have unsuccessfully run for seats on Westlake City Council. In 2015, Ezolt was a candidate for the Westlake City Schools Board of Education but then withdrew from the race before Election Day.

Also on Friday, the elections board voted unanimously to reject three separate protests filed to keep three Westlake City Council candidates off the ballot.

The board rejected two protests filed by Brendan Edward Delay, who is running for the Ward 1 City Council seat, against his two opponents, incumbent Lynda Appel and Westlake Planning Commission member Duane Van Dyke. Delay claimed Appel did not properly sign all pages in her ballot petitions. He said Van Dyke left blank a section of his ballot petition where members of a candidates committee would be listed. A candidate’s committee would select a replacement candidate if the original candidate dies or withdraws from the election prior to Election Day.

Board members said that both petition instructions and past practice indicated all petition pages are considered a single document, and thus only one signature is required. Instructions also indicated the listing of a candidates committee was optional, the board ruled.

A protest filed against Ward 4 incumbent Michael O’Donnell by Donald Kowalsky for not listing a candidates committee was rejected for the same reason, as well as the fact Kowalsky, as a resident of Ward 5, did not have legal standing to file the protest.