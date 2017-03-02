County to do $2.2 million Cedar Point Bridge rehabilitation

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

The Olmsted Historical Society and city officials said Cuyahoga County’s agreeing to do a $2.26-million rehabilitation project on the Cedar Point Bridge near the Frostville Museum campus and North Olmsted Wastewater Treatment plant is welcome news.

North Olmsted City Council Feb. 21 gave its unanimous and formal approval for the project, which county officials have scheduled to take place in 2019.

Don Glauner, the safety-service director for the city of North Olmsted, said the county is taking care of all the project’s costs.

“It’s going to be a combination of federal and county funds in an 80-20 match, with the federal funds being the larger portion of it,” he said. “The county is going to use money from its road and bridge fund to pay for its share. They will not have to do a levy or anything additional to pay for its portion of the costs.”

Cuyahoga County documents showed the cost breakdown as $1,814,400 million in federal funds and $453,600 from the county.

Once the work is completed, Glauner said the city of North Olmsted will

be responsible for maintaining the bridge.

“It’s a good deal for us since the county is taking care of getting it done and handling the financial costs of the work involved, as well as taking care of the engineering, setting up and taking care of the construction project itself,” he said. “That’s a lot of work they’ll be doing which will benefit the city.”

Glauner and other city officials see it as a major benefit.

“It’s located near our wastewater treatment plant and Frostville, so there is a good amount of traffic going through the area,” he said.

Paul Schumann, chairman of North Olmsted City Council’s building, zoning and development committee and a longtime official for the Olmsted Historical Society, was pleased by the move.

“There’s been a need to fix that bridge for a long time,” he said. “There have been times that there have been cones on the bridge diverting part of the traffic around areas of it and times when sidewalk areas have been closed to people wanting to walk over the area. It affects the Frostville Museum area, so it will help it out as well.”

Jan Mettler, president of the Olmsted Historical Society, said the organization will benefit from the work.

“A lot of people come over the bridge, especially when we have an event on the Frostville campus,” she said. “It will make the travel in the area easier once it’s completed. We appreciate the county and city working to get this done.”

Mettler said ideally the construction won’t hinder access to the campus

too much.

“We have pretty devoted volunteers and visitors,” she said. “The campus

is accessible from Lewis Road and Cedar Point, so hopefully people will use an alternate route while the work is going on.”