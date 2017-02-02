Westlake Kiwanis raising money for new police dog

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Chico, currently the only four-legged member of the Westlake Police Department, specializes in the detection of illegal drugs and apprehension of criminals.

But the Belgian Malinois turns 11 this month. His handler, Patrolman Dennis Funari, said the dog’s left hip has been bothering him lately. Chico has had problems with his hip since he injured it jumping into a police cruiser some time ago, Funari said.

Chico doesn’t know it yet, but he’s going to retire in the spring or summer, said Funari, with whom Chico lives, along with the officer’s wife and daughter.

A replacement police dog costs $14,000, which includes five weeks of pre-training by Gold Shield Canine Training, the Columbus-based K-9 supplier used by Westlake police. The five weeks of pre-training will be followed by six weeks of training of the new dog by Funari.

Westlake Kiwanis is raising money for the police department to not only replace Chico but also purchase two additional dogs. Police spokesman Capt. Guy Turner said the department would like one dog for each shift. The continuing heroin epidemic is another reason the department would like three dogs, Funari added.

Beyond the cost of each dog and its training, about $5,000 is required in equipment to retrofit a police cruiser to accommodate a dog. Equipment includes a backseat platform for the dog, a climate control system to ensure air conditioning does not fail with the dog inside, and a system to allow an officer to open the car’s rear door by remote control.

Kiwanis has raised about $20,000 since October for the project, according to Rick Grane, Westlake Kiwanis president and an auxiliary police officer with the department.

The Westlake Police Department obtained its first police dog in 1998, Turner said. Chico is the third dog Funari has worked with. The other two, Floppy and Jaro, were also Belgian Malinois dogs.

Belgian Malinois dogs have a good attention span, which makes them ideal for police work. “They’re very high-strung and seem like they’re nutty dogs,” Funari said. “But they’re good workers.”

Funari said Chico is the best of the three in terms of police work. He’s also very good at home with the family, Funari said.

Chico’s work schedule had been 10 days in a row on duty, followed by four days off. At the start of 2017, that was reduced to seven or eights days on duty, followed by two or four days off.

For more information about Westlake Kiwanis fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, contact Grane at 440-829-0974 or rickgrane@aol.com. Donations by check, made out to Westlake Kiwanis Youth Foundation Inc., can be mailed to Ray Budoi, Westlake Kiwanis Treasurer, 23247 Maybelle Drive, Westlake, OH 44145.