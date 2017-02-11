Valley View sewer rates stay steady despite Lakewood increase

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

The city of Lakewood continues to raise its sewer rates, but the Valley View section of Rocky River, which sends its wastewater to the Lakewood treatment plant, will not feel the pinch.

City Council has introduced legislation authorizing officials to make up the difference in cost between the Rocky River sewer charge of $38.00 per mcf (thousand feet of cubic usage) and Lakewood’s $62.00 per mcf for over 100 homes in the far eastern section of Rocky River overlooking the Cleveland Metroparks.

During its Dec. 19 meeting, Lakewood City Council approved a hike of sewer rates from $55.80/mcf to $62.00/mcf, the third raise in as many years. An additional base rate of $8.72/mcf brings the total to $70.72 per thousand cubic feet of water consumption.

In 2015, Rocky River paid over $47,150 to Lakewood to cover the cost differential. Lakewood officials have cited the need for improvements to the plant as the reason for the increases. These upgrades include increased capacity and fewer overflows of minimally treated water into Lake Erie.

“The residents in the Valley View district will be paying the same as all other Rocky River residents,” commented City Council president Jim Moran.

Questioned by Ward 3 Councilman Mike O’Donnell about the feasibility of connecting Valley View to the Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant, Moran stated this would be cost prohibitive.

Mayor Pam Bobst added to do this would require the construction of an additional pump station. “It would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to change (the area) to Rocky River sewers,” she stated.

The Valley View sewer district was established in 1996 due to the impracticality of connecting homes in the 15-acre area to the Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The present arrangement with Lakewood allows waste from the neighborhood to travel downhill to the Lakewood plant in the Cleveland Metroparks.

More sewer subjects

During the Jan. 23 City Council session, safety-service Director Mary Kay Costello announced 11 bids have been received for storm sewer work on Westway Drive. The cost estimates ranged from $1.5 million to $919,000.

The work will extend from Northview to Westway Road extending into the Westway/Wooster intersection. Westway will be repaved curb to curb, and residents will get new driveway aprons and curbs on the south side of the street.

Bobst said the city was able to attract so much interest from bidders due to having the budget in place since December. She noted the work will assist in closing the last of the city’s overflowing sewers.

Costello added bids for sewer work on Hampton and Lakeview roads between Center Ridge and Hilliard roads will be accepted in March. She said the Westway work is expected to take about 105 days, and is hoped to be wrapping up before the start of the Hampton/Lakeview project. Traffic on Westway will be confined to one lane during the work.