Tony nominee Davies returns for hometown concert

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Mary Bridget Davies clearly loves performing, whether it’s on a Broadway stage or in front of 30-or-so people, as she did Sunday night at Gunselman’s Tavern.

The Fairview Park native was joined by keyboardist Chris Hanna at the Lorain Road establishment. For more than two-and-a-half hours, Davies belted out blues and classic rock songs in her formidable husky voice.

In 2014, Davies was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her Broadway portrayal of singer Janis Joplin. She counts Broadway luminaries Sutton Foster and Idina Menzel as fellow nominees, along with Jessie Mueller, who won the Tony for her portrayal of Carole King.

Splitting time between New York City and Lakewood, Davies told West Life she’s been working on many exciting projects. In January, Davies performed for the first time at Feinstein’s/54 Below, a swank cabaret in New York City’s Theater District. She performed several times last year at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square. And she reported she recently auditioned for an NBC TV pilot.

Davies is working on a new album, due out in 2018. She co-wrote some songs with Kevin Griffin of the alternative rock band Better Than Ezra. Some songs have already been recorded in Nashville, with the rest to be recorded in New York City, she said.

The 1996 Fairview High School graduate said she’s open to portraying Joplin, who’s served as an alter ego to Davies for much of her career, if and when the producers take the Broadway show on tour.

Gunselman’s Tavern is a familiar place for Davies. She performed and even tended bar there during the second half of 2016. The bar’s three partners – John Caine, Joe McDonough and David Grace – were friends with Davies’ older sisters Deanne and Christine Bartos at Fairview High School in the mid-1980s. Davies said her father brought her there at times when she was a kid.

For the latest on Davies’ career, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Bluessiren/.