Three applicants so far for North Olmsted Ward 2 seat

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Three people, including a United Way official, a law enforcement professional and a longtime school educator, have applied so far to fill the Ward 2 City Council seat which will open next week when incumbent Paul Barker’s resignation takes effect.

Marco Cuevas, who is a project manager and Efforts to Outcome administrator for the Greater Lorain County United Way and North Olmsted VFW official, has filed for the seat. He is joined by Patrick Kelly, a retired 25-year veteran of the Westlake Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police official and current uniformed bailiff in Rocky River Municipal Court, who was defeated by Barker in the 2009 election for the seat. The third candidate, Daniel Rahm, has been an education intervention specialist in Lorain County schools and a special education teacher, as well as a principal and assistant principal at different schools.

Barker submitted his resignation last week, effective Feb. 20, so he could take a position as a property maintenance inspector for the city of North Olmsted’s Building Department. He also has closed down his family’s tool grinding business.

Candidates to replace Barker can mail via the postal service or email their cover letters and resumes to Chuck Massarolo, North Olmsted’s clerk of council, by next Tuesday. His address is 5200 Dover Center Road, North Olmsted, 44070 or massaroloc@north-olmsted.com.

North Olmsted City Council President Nicole Dailey Jones said council will interview candidates for the position in a committee of the whole meeting which will be open to the public. A meeting date will be set after the number of candidates is determined.

“That’s a pretty good test of someone who will be serving in a public position,” she said. “Regular council meetings are open to the public, so this is something that is part of the position.”

She said current plans are to have council vote on the opening at the March 7 regular City Council meeting.