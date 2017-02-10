Teaching methods changing under Summit personalized learning platform

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

“The teachers are not teaching.”

Melanie Wightman, director of teaching and learning at the Fairview Park City Schools, acknowledges that sentiment has arisen as the school district implemented the Summit Personalized Learning Platform, an online tool that helps students set and track goals and learn content at their own pace. With the guidance of the teacher, students follow a lesson plan through an online playlist consisting of content such as videos or articles.

Teachers of all core subjects in grades six and nine, as well as math teachers in grades seven and eight, are utilizing the platform.

But that belief is not true, Wightman said, unless one adds an important clause so the sentence reads “The teachers are not teaching the way they used to.”

The role of teachers using the Summit Platform, often referred to as Basecamp, was on the minds of educators from the Port Clinton City School District and Crestview Local School District when they visited Fairview High School and Lewis F. Mayer Middle School Feb. 3. Those districts are considering the use of Summit in their classrooms.

Wightman said it’s a misconception the Fairview district is trying to create an online school by using Summit. Still, the visiting teachers had questions.

“Will I become obsolete in five years?” one teacher asked Wightman. No, she replied, teachers’ roles will change but also be elevated.

Chris Kaminski, a digital media teacher at Fairview High, explained teachers can no longer try to be the ultimate source of all knowledge for students. Instead, he said teachers need to focus on becoming facilitators of knowledge.

The explosion of information available on the internet led the Fairview Park City Schools to rethink its attitude toward teaching even before the implementation of Basecamp, even before the arrival of Superintendent Bill Wagner in the fall of 2014.

But the learning platform – created by Summit Public Schools, a network of charter high schools in California – has been a big change for teachers, students and parents. On a Facebook community page, some parents complain students are being asked to teach themselves. One sixth-grade girl West Life spoke with said Basecamp has reduced interactions between students and teachers, and teachers have been uneven in how successfully they utilize the platform.

But another sixth-grader said she now feels more in charge of her learning and knows better what is expected of her as a student. “You work at your own pace,” she said.

Teachers acknowledge the amount of time they lecture in front of the classroom has been reduced.

“There’s less of whole-class lecturing and more one-on-one interaction, which I believe is deeper learning,” said Dave Latkovic, an English teacher at Fairview High School.

Jessie Atwood, a world history teacher at the high school, said Basecamp allows her to be more flexible with her lesson plans.

“I feel like I have more creativity in my classroom,” Atwood told West Life. Basecamp has opened up more approaches to learning and encourages students to be more involved, she added.

If teachers are lecturing less to the entire class, they are spending more time with students in what Wightman calls “flexible groups,” or several students who may be struggling with the same topic.

The district has addressed parental concerns by launching a series of open-lab workshops about Basecamp that demonstrate how parents can follow their student’s progress.

Wightman has encouraged parents who have concerns about Basecamp to meet with her personally. “The best way to learn about it is to see it,” she said.

The district is planning an online talk by Laura Crowe Zado, a program manager at Summit Learning. The interactive talk, to be conducted via Facebook Live, will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Fairview High School’s Innovation Center. Wightman said it’s an opportunity for parents to directly ask a Summit representative about the organization and the implementation of its learning platform.

Creation of a personalized path for each student is a key goal in the district’s strategic plan, Superintendent Wagner has noted. Students will not be spoon-fed knowledge in college or in the adult world the way they may have been in K-12 schools, the argument goes, so the earlier they learn the skills they need to be self-directed learners and achievers, the better.

The superintendent is a big backer of Summit. He acknowledged to the visiting teachers the implementation has involved “turmoil,” but said research backs up the effectiveness of personalized learning.

“It’s a tremendous shift, but it’s the right shift,” Wagner said, adding the Summit playlists can be edited and controlled on the local level.