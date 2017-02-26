Teachers, parents sound off on fitness waiver at school board meeting

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

It was standing room only at the Feb. 16 board of education meeting where parents, teachers and concerned residents debated, at times emotionally, the pros and cons of requiring students with jam-packed schedules to take fitness classes.

After the public dialogue, school board members verbally wrestled with the idea of allowing students in school sports, marching band and cheerleading to forgo physical education classes, but placed on the first of three required readings a measure allowing student athletes to waive fitness requirements.

Presented to the board by Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Anderson, the waiver, which would go into effect at the start of the 2017-2018 school year, states student athletes may be excused from PE if they participate for three seasons of a sport during grades 9-11 while carrying at least a six-class load.

Anderson stated the legislation is more strict than Ohio code, which allows a board to adopt a waiver policy for students taking part in two seasons of a sports. “This doesn’t reduce graduation credits. The student must replace (PE) with a course,” said Anderson. She added it’s up to individual school boards to include more than two seasons in a waiver.

“This has been an issue four or five times and I feel a sadness in my heart that everything I believe in is being questioned,” commented fitness teacher Julie Achladis.

Achladis said she has tried to see the issue from all perspectives, but she stressed it has more impact than just missing “gym class.”

“What happens when they are done with marching band?” she asked, noting PE teaches lifetime fitness.

“We have had a lot of flexibility. This (waiver) will take it away,” Achladis added.

Middle school PE teacher Mark Harris gave an emotional testimony, stating both of his parents had suffered from heart disease.

“The only time I was free to move was in PE class,” he recalled of his own school days.

“If this goes through, I fear our (fitness program) will slowly go down the wayside.”

Presenting data from districts offering a fitness waiver, Goldwood Primary School fitness teacher Liz Fougerousse reported, in each case, PE programs suffered and teachers were cut.

Parents favoring the waiver countered while there are options such as summer PE class and flex credit, they do not work for everyone. One mother stated she had to send a sick child to summer fitness because only one day of the three-week session can be missed. Other parents observed the summer option interferes with student jobs, internships and family vacations.

There is also an additional cost of $125 for a summer fitness session.

“My child was totally stressed out trying to fit PE into the schedule,” said another parent.

Two student athletes, however, came forward to support fitness classes, citing the need for stress relief during a typical school day. “There is incredible competition. It seems like people are stressed out of their mind,” said one swimmer. They added they were “thankful” for the PE requirement, and the chance to take yet another class will feed into the “unnecessary feeling” of having to achieve more.

“Emotions are high and clearly the fitness team has been convincing for good reason,” said Anderson. “We’re more moved these days by the stressed-out student.”

“I’d rather not have it,” said Anderson of the waiver, but she added the ultimate goal is more flexibility for students. She added fitness would not become a “throwaway,” noting the commitment needed to compete in three sports seasons over three years.

Anderson also noted the policy will not be retroactive, and cannot be accomplished “piecemeal” with a combination of athletic participation and fitness classes. “It must be done in its entirety,” she stated.

Other alternatives such as 10 hours of “personal fitness,” like participating in a community race or working with a personal trainer, were also mentioned as options.

Debate is expected to continue at the board’s March 8 committee of the whole meeting at 5 p.m.