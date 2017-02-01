Students at St. Bernadette mark Catholic Schools Week

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Today is Spirit Day at St. Bernadette School. Students participating in winter sports will be honored at a pep rally, and eighth-graders will challenge teachers in a volleyball game.

The events are part of Catholic Schools Week, which is organized by the National Catholic Educational Association. The national theme for the Catholic Schools Week in 2017 is Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.

The theme at St. Bernadette School during the 2016-2017 school year is Grow and Make a Difference. Principal Monica Dietz said the theme emphasizes the school’s promotion of what psychologists call a “growth mindset,” an attitude that success is based on hard work and effort more than innate ability. The growth mindset also reflects a confidence in students’ abilities to achieve goals and overcome obstacles.

Under a growth mindset, both students and teachers should be encouraged to take some risks, like tackling new classroom projects, and not be afraid of failure, Dietz said.

Dietz, who previously served as assistant principal of St. Gabriel School in Mentor, succeeded John Stipek as St. Bernadette principal at the start of the current school year. Stipek, who had been principal at St. Bernadette since 2011, is now assistant superintendent for schools in the southern region of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

A 2005 Bowling Green State University graduate who later earned a master’s degree in educational administration from John Carroll University, Dietz said one of the school’s goals is for students to develop their critical thinking skills.

Dietz told West Life her other goals for the Clague Road school include enhancing education in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects, increasing project-based learning, and promoting collaboration among teachers, parents and the entire parish community.

Thursday is career day at St. Bernadette School. A surgeon, web designer and social worker – all parents or parishioners – will speak to students in grades five through eight about their chosen professional fields.