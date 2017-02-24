State rep invites constituents to ‘Doughnuts with Dave’

Greenspan bill proposes added penalties for killing first responders, military

By Kevin Kelley

Westshore

State Rep. Dave Greenspan is inviting his constituents to have coffee and donuts Saturday morning and discuss how Statehouse activities affect Westshore residents.

Called “Doughnuts with Dave,” Greenspan’s open office hours continue the practice of Greenspan’s predecessor, Nan Baker, of holding periodic office hours at area libraries.

The first “Doughnuts with Dave” will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road. The event is open to all constituents, elected officials and community stakeholders in the suburbs that make up Ohio House District 16 – Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake. The Westlake Republican said he plans to hold such sessions every other month at various Westshore libraries.

In addition to the library office hours, Greenspan plans to continue the series of town hall meetings he held while he was the Westshore’s representative on Cuyahoga County Council. He will also launch a series of district roundtable meetings to focus on the work of the various committees of the Ohio House.

Greenspan said communication with his constituents is very important.

“I want to understand the issues facing them,” he said.

Greenspan, who defeated Democrat Tommy Greene by a 56.31 to 43.69 percent margin to win the seat Baker previously held, had made news early in his two-year term with his proposed Public Safety and Military Protection Act. If passed, House Bill 38 would increase the penalties for violent criminals who purposefully and intentionally attack a law enforcement officer, first responder or member of the military. News outlets across the country have published a Associated Press article on the proposed law.

The bill requires intentional acts of murder against first responders, military personnel and federal law enforcement officers to carry the charge of aggravated murder. The proposal also seeks to add additional penalties for criminals found guilty of felonious assault on public safety officials and military personnel and ensure perpetrators serve all sentenced time consecutively.

Greenspan told West Life he first thought of the idea for the bill after hearing Peter Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, speak at a meeting in Washington, D.C., about attacks on law enforcement and military personnel.

Greenspan said the bill would expand on existing state laws that call for life imprisonment and possibly the death penalty for those found guilty of murdering state law enforcement personnel, including municipal police officers, with the specific intent to kill a law enforcement officer. House Bill 38 would add current and retired firefighters, paramedics, federal law enforcement agents and military personnel to that group.

“This is for premeditated attacks,” Greenspan explained.

The bill is under consideration by the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Greenspan was appointed vice chair of the House’s Transportation and Public Safety Committee. He will also serve on the Economic Development, Commerce and Labor Committee; the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee; and the Community and Family Advancement Committee.