Rocky River ladder truck out of service indefinitely

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

The Rocky River Fire Department ladder truck involved in an accident last week remains out of service awaiting an insurance investigation.

“It could have been much worse,” said fire Chief Aaron Lenart as he showed visitors the heavily damaged vehicle in the station garage. Largest of the city fleet, the truck was called out to assist firefighters investigating a single-vehicle accident on I-90 westbound shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Lenart explained the ladder truck was used to serve as a safety buffer between first responders on the scene and oncoming traffic. It served that purpose when, about a half hour later, a white Chevy van struck the back of the truck, killing the van’s driver and injuring a passenger.

The truck, Lenart said, may have saved the lives of police and firefighters on the scene.

The Ohio Highway Patrol estimates the van was traveling at about 70 miles per hour.

Further east on I-90, Cleveland police officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was assisting in the closure of the highway due to the accidents. The driver responsible was later arrested in Lorain.

Lenart said the ladder truck’s hydraulic system has been severely damaged, making the ladder unusable. In addition, lights and other equipment in the rear of the vehicle were smashed.

Replacement of the 1992 Pierce ladder truck has topped the wish list of Lenart and predecessor Chris Flynn for at least five years. During the 2017 city budget hearing on Dec. 2, Lenart said the department had spent approximately $50,000 in maintenance on the vehicle. He noted that parts to repair the truck are slowly becoming obsolete and costly.

It takes approximately two years to receive a new ladder truck, said Lenart, one for engineering and another to custom-build the vehicle. Cost can run between $1.3 and $1.5 million. He said the trucks are not sold used.

Mayor Pam Bobst stated, during the budget hearing, the city has submitted two Homeland Security requests for purchase of a ladder truck. The amount would be for $1 million with a 10 percent match from the city.

While the truck awaits insurance estimates, Lenart said his department will collaborate with neighboring communities having ladder trucks, or consider rental. Cooperation on equipment use has been discussed in the past, but logistical issues such as housing vehicles, maintenance, operating personnel, response time and protocol to be followed if the truck’s needed by multiple communities at the same time remain concerns.

In the future, Lenart said safety measures such as rear impact guards, similar to those used on ODOT vehicles, may be considered for fire vehicles.