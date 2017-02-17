Record 16 candidates seek Bay council at-large seat

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

A former longtime school board member and former city councilwoman are among the record 16 candidates seeking to replace Dwight Clark as a councilman at large on City Council.

Bill Selong, a longtime sales manager for Proctor and Gamble and member of the Bay Village school board from 2000 to 2015, and Nancy Stainbrook, an operational manager and human resources official who served as the Ward 3 city councilwoman from 2001 to 2005, are the two candidates who have held previous public office.

Bay Village Law Director Gary Ebert, who has been involved in city government as a councilman, law director or interim mayor since the mid-1980s, said 16 is a record number of candidates for one city council position. Clark, who became City Council president two weeks ago, set council interviews with the candidates for 6 p.m. tonight, saying they would be roughly 15 minutes each. Clark said council would be conducting the interviews in executive session. Council currently plans to decide at its Feb. 27 meeting who will fill Clark’s old at-large seat.

In addition to Selong and Stainbrook, the other 14 candidates include:

Nicole Block, who currently works as a staff attorney for Ernst and Young and has also worked as a private attorney; John Brickel, a current relationship manager with Citizens Bank who also has worked for Dollar and U.S. Banks; Alex Dade, a retired Air Force colonel and businessman who has served on several League of Women Voters and Bay Village organizations; Timothy Haley, a retired businessman who has been involved in Bay athletic organizations; Jennifer Hartzell, a former grant writer for the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center, who is active on the Bay Village Green Team and as a Girl Scout Leader;

Gina Johnson, a sales and investment official for PNC Bank who works with pre-kindergarten children in a music and arts program; Sarah Byrnes Maier, a senior strategic planner for the Cleveland Metroparks, who also has worked for the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating agency and National City Bank; Lisa Pace, who is currently director of dining services at the Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center and who has worked in other food service positions; Dan Rettig, a procurement analyst for Hyland Software who has worked at other IT positions;

Jeff Scheid, a digital marketing manager for the Lubrizol Corporation, who has held other business positions and has been active in rowing organizations; Richard Timm Jr., who is currently general legal counsel for the Chemtron Corporation and also has been an environmental programs attorney for the city of Cleveland Division of Water; Anthony Ursetti, a vice president in the private banking group for US Bank, who has held several other banking and financial positions; Jennifer Wamelink, an attorney who has been active in the Bay Village Early Childhood PTA; Peter Winzig, the owner of the Ignition Idea Group and longtime marketing and advertising executive, who has been Bay Citizen of the Year and been involved in many civic activities through the year.

City Council has 30 days from Clark’s becoming president to make a selection, otherwise the selection goes to Mayor Paul Koomar.