Proposal to allow dogs in parks introduced by council

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Get Fido’s leash ready. Dogs will likely be welcome in the suburb’s parks soon.

A proposed ordinance that would allow dogs in municipal parks had its first of three anticipated readings at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Council President Mike Kilbane expects it will pass unanimously.

“For the most part, everyone thinks it will be good to have dogs in the parks,” Kilbane told West Life. The ban had the effect of punishing responsible dog owners – those who picked up after their pets – for the irresponsibility of others, he said.

Kilbane noted council members insisted the ordinance include regulations on the activity of dogs in city parks. The one agreed to by all, Kilbane said, was that dogs be kept 30 feet away from playground equipment to prevent dogs from approaching children who may be afraid of the animals.

The ordinance also restricts dogs from coming within 30 feet of the splash pad and pavilion area at Morton Park and 30 feet from athletic fields when in use.

The proposed ordinance also requires dog owners or walkers to:

•keep the dog on a leash that extends no longer than six feet;

•yield to other pedestrians on walking paths; and,

•clean up waste from the dog and place it in the receptacles provided.

Violations of the ordinance will be considered minor misdemeanors punishable by a fine of up to $150.

Ward 4 Councilman John Hinkel, who oversaw council’s consideration of the measure as chairman of its local government and community services committee, said he was initially hesitant about lifting the ban. He said feedback from residents and the restrictions keeping dogs from playground areas led him to support the ordinance.

“Dogs are not going to have full run of all of the parks,” he said of the ordinance’s restrictions.

At-large Councilwoman Peggy Cleary was another who previously had misgivings about lifting the ban, but she said residents in support of permitting dogs in the parks attended council meetings in significant numbers and made good suggestions regarding the ordinance.

“Dogs were in the parks anyway,” Cleary said. Once the ordinance is passed, the city ought to be vigorous in informing residents of the restrictions and enforce them, she said.

The current ban on dogs in parks dates to 2005, when council voted 4-3 to keep dogs out of all parks, not only Bain and Bohlken parks.

Council took up the issue again in the spring of 2015 after a resident wrote council members requesting the law be overturned. At that time, council members with whom West Life spoke were hesitant about reversing the ban. The concern was that while most pet owners will be responsible when it comes to cleaning up, a few will not be.

A 2015 survey by the city’s Recreation Department completed by about 1,000 residents found respondents split nearly 50-50 on the issue. Thirty-nine percent said they were not even aware of the ordinance banning dogs in parks.

After periodic discussions, council members were about to remove the issue from its committee agenda in the fall of 2016 without repealing the ban, but some residents against the ban again spoke up.

At a council meeting in October, more than a dozen residents attended a City Council meeting asking members to repeal the dog ban.

Mayor Eileen Patton said she favors reversing the ban.

If council keeps the ordinance on its three-reading schedule, the final vote on repealing the ban is expected to take place at the March 20 meeting.