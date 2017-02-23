Options being considered for fire ladder truck replacement

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

City officials had planned on considering replacement of the fire department’s ladder truck in the near future. Now that the need for a new truck is urgent, firefighters are asking the process proceed carefully.

“This is the one piece you buy that’s supposed to last a (firefighter’s) career,” fire Capt. Kevin Bednarski told City Council at its Feb. 13 legislative meeting. “There is incentive to rush, but it’s important to get the right truck. It’s not like going to the used car lot and picking one out,” he added.

The ladder truck which has served the city since 1992 now sits inoperable in the department garage after being hit by a van estimated to be going 70 mph on I-90 the morning of Jan. 24. It was placed on the highway to shield police and firefighters responding to a vehicle crash, which touched off several accidents that day, including the hit-and-run that killed Cleveland police officer David Fahey.

Bednarski thanked the council for considering a new ladder truck in the 2017 budget, which was approved in December. During the budget hearing, fire Chief Aaron Lenart reported about $50,000 had been spent in 2016 on repairs to the 25-year-old apparatus. The vehicle, he said, spent about seven to eight weeks of downtime last year for work including seals and the hydraulic lift.

“I’m sure City Council, in 1991, had the same concerns as you do,” Bednarski said, referring to the last time a ladder truck was purchased. The cost, he added was about $470,000, less than half of the $1.5 million price tag for a truck today.

Aside from its firefighting duties, Bednarski outlined the multiple times when the ladder truck saved lives in other ways, such as assisting with the rescue of a worker stuck on a Center Ridge Road utility pole, and a person threatening to jump from an I-90 bridge.

There was also the morning of Jan. 24. “In my mind, it was responsible for saving eight or nine people from serious injury or loss of life,” Bednarski stated. He estimated the ladder truck played a direct part in the saving of 15 to 20 lives during its career.

“If this (new) ladder truck does half that job, it will be well worth it,” he added.

Mayor Pam Bobst noted a grant request from the city to the office of Homeland Security for a new vehicle was one of 700 received during this bidding cycle. Bednarski added FEMA only allows for a set amount of grant dollars for vehicles and prioritizes training.

Bobst added while the city has strong mutual aid agreements with surrounding communities, if the fire department cannot respond, insurance ratings or the ISO drops. According to the website firechief.iso.com, the standardized accepted response time for an engine company is 3.2 minutes, and for a ladder company, 4.9 minutes.

Bednarski said department members have been “test-driving” several demonstration vehicles, some of which are too tall to clear the station’s garage doors. While ladder trucks are customized to match the needs of a particular department, he said it’s possible to purchase one of the demo models, which have not been used for actual fire fighting.