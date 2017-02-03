North Olmsted keeping the boom in its July 4 celebration

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Administration and City Council officials want to keep the boom in North Olmsted’s Independence Day activities.

City Council is scheduled to hear again next Tuesday a proposal to enter into a contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions for a fireworks show as part of the July 4 celebration. Council’s finance committee at its Jan. 24 meeting unanimously recommended the proposal. This year’s event is set for July 2.

Mayor Kevin Kennedy said Mad Bomber Productions does a good job on the event, which is entering its third year. North Olmsted had fireworks shows in the 1970s and ‘80s, but they were discontinued until Kennedy’s administration revived them as part of the July 4 holiday festivities.

“They put a lot of work into putting on a really good show that people enjoy,” Kennedy said. “They work really well with the city and businesses involved.”

Kennedy said businesses in the city also show good involvement in the event with Moen hosting the fireworks, Great Northern Mall hosting food, activities and parking to view the event and many others participating in other ways.

“We got about $16,000 from different businesses to help pay for them and others contributed prizes for the activities,” he said. “There is support for keeping the fireworks.”

Kennedy told the committee the fireworks would again cost $25,000 and he hoped to raise enough money from businesses to pay for all of the fireworks this year.

Councilman at Large Duane Limpert asked about additional costs for the event. Kennedy said the city pays for supplies such as fencing, as well as police, fire and service department staff working on the event and related activities. He estimated those totaled about $18,000.

“It should be about the same this year,” Kennedy said.

Finance committee Chairman Kevin Kearney said he supports having the show.

“It’s money well spent,” he said. “The businesses put a lot into it and are showing support. And there are a lot of people coming to see them.”

Ward 2 Councilman Paul Barker, the senior member of City Council, also appreciates them.

“When I was younger, people always enjoyed coming out to see the fireworks in North Olmsted,” he said.

“People seem to be glad that we’ve brought them back.”