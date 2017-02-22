No injuries as RRHS light tower catches fire

Rocky River

A heavy plume of gray smoke hovered over the Rocky River High School stadium around 6 p.m. Monday night as a light tower caught fire and burned.

Fire Chief Aaron Lenart said the cause for the fire, which was contained to the inside of the pole, is under investigation. “This is the first time I have ever seen anything like this,” he remarked.

There were no injuries, and a Rocky River Fire Department report stated a safety zone was established around the electrified pole, which started to lean back toward homes on Northview Road behind the stadium. Police evacuated the homes and Lakewood Fire assisted by securing a water source and standing by on Northview in case of a collapse.

Mike Ressler, an Illuminating Company supervisor, disconnected power to the pole, leaving cell tower equipment still electrified. Power was shut off at the high school, which was unoccupied at the time.

The cell equipment is leased by AT&T, which was contacted but unable to find a record of the tower in their system. Owner representative Stacy Hare said he would follow up.

All power was back in service by 7 p.m.