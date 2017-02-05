Muni Court judges bring anti-drug message to students

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

In their years on the bench of the Rocky River Municipal Court, judges Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons and Brian Hagan have noted a startling fact about some of the defendants coming before them on drug-related charges.

“I remember asking people when they started using, and it used to be about 16 or 17,” Fitzsimmons recently recalled in an interview. “The majority we see now say 11 or 12.”

Hagan added that in 2008, when he was first elected to the court, the progression of abuse usually grew from tobacco and alcohol to marijuana. Now, opiates dominate, with young users often starting their experimenting with prescriptions found in medicine cabinets at home or at the homes of friends.

“What we’re seeing in court tells us we have to get a message out to even our very young students that they don’t want to be in this situation,” stated Fitzsimmons.

Through opportunities such as the annual 3rd grade Lolly the Trolley tour of the city and holding actual court proceedings at area high schools, the judges hope to present the consequences of drug abuse, as well as the sources available to help those addicted.

“Our goal is not to frighten them. We bring it to their level,” stated Fitzsimmons, speaking especially about the youngest students. “If we could change even the mind of one student who could potentially go down this path, it’s worth it to us to do that.”

Dispelling myths about drugs is another aim of the student programs according to Hagen. “We tell the young adults that, like alcohol, marijuana is a depressant. That’s an oxymoron about getting ‘high’,” he said.

“We’re fortunate to have seven high schools in our jurisdiction, and we’ve reached out to all of them,” Hagan continued, adding court sessions have been held at Rocky River, Bay and Westlake high schools.

“Our experience is, you can hear a pin drop. Every teacher always says, ‘We have never had a situation where there has been such a quiet assembly.’ They are riveted,” Fitzsimmons added.

Sometimes, however, students need convincing the proceedings are real. Fitzsimmons recalled a young heroin addict whose trial was conducted at a high school last year.

“Students and parents asked me if she was an actress. We tell them this is real, this is what happens. When she told her story about what happened, it resonated with them. They could see themselves being like her.”

It takes some time to plan a school appearance according to Hagen. “We have to find the right case with an age-appropriate defendant. We bring in someone the students can relate to,” he stated, adding defendants are given the option of participating.

“Some individuals are unwilling, but others have the desire to help someone else.”

Fitzsimmons noted she is most often asked, by students, why an individual was not sent to jail. “We give people the chance to be rehabilitated, so that they don’t commit future crimes. That’s why probation violations make a very good example for students. We try to show them rehabilitation.”

She continued that the Rocky River Court has more graduates from the Cleveland Drug Court than any other city in the region. “It’s not because we have more addicts, but because we are stricter and we are more attuned to using every asset that is out there.”

“We don’t have (many) bad people committing heinous crimes here. We have sick people,” said Hagan, noting the devastating hold drugs can have on a person.

Asked if they felt they are making a difference through their outreach, Hagan said the best indicator was those individuals the judges don’t see again. “Hopefully, we won’t see them. But there will be individuals that come before us that we know were in DARE or at a (court) presentation.”

Noting the changing attitude toward marijuana, Hagan said programs such as DARE now center on making good choices. “Everything that you choose to do has a reaction to it,” he stated.

“We want to convey that your success and sobriety is yours,” said Hagan. “You own it. Take control of it. It’s that aspect that makes it worthwhile.”