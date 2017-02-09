Muni Court Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons to seek another term

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons has announced her bid for another term on the Rocky River Municipal Court bench.

Fitzsimmons, who has served the court since 1994, kicked off her campaign for the six-year position on Jan. 27 at the Rocky River Memorial Hall with over 400 in attendance. Among those were Rocky River Mayor Pam Bobst, Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar and Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Nan Baker.

Numerous representatives of organized labor unions were also present at the event, hosted by former Bay Village Mayor Tom Jelepis.

Fitzsimmons served as an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor from 1977 to 1980, when she became the first woman appointed as special attorney to the U.S.

Department of Justice Organized Crime Strike Force in Cleveland. She is noted as the lead prosecutor in a three-month-long federal court trial which resulted in the conviction of former Cleveland mafia boss Angelo Lonardo and five of his subordinates in 1983.

Based upon her work in that case, Fitzsimmons was appointed deputy counsel to President Ronald Reagan’s Commission on Organized Crime. She then entered private practice at a major Cleveland law firm for eight years, specializing in the defense of medical malpractice and medical product liability claims.

A graduate of Fairview High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class and a charter member of the hall of fame, Boston College and George Washington University Law Center, Fitzsimmons has been a leading voice in the judicial system’s response to the opioid crisis, domestic violence and stalking. She has taken the court to middle and high schools to help young people see and understand the dangers of substance abuse.