Messiah Lutheran continues pre-Lent celebration

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

For the eighth straight year, Messiah Lutheran Church will hold its own version of Fat Tuesday.

The traditions of Mardi Gras provide Christians the opportunity to hold a feast on the eve of Lent, the Christian penitential season, which begins March 1.

At the Lorain Road church that celebration is called ShroveFest. The event is named after the day in England when people were “shriven,” or absolved from their sins after confession.

Scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, ShroveFest will include entertainment by Cleveland’s Original German Brass Band, the house band of Cleveland Donauschwäben – German-American Cultural Center in Olmsted Falls, and the Messiah School Igniters Choir.

Homemade German dinners, which can be ordered for carry-out, will be sold for $15 per plate. Meals will consist of pork, sauerkraut and dumplings; or stuffed cabbage with mashed potatoes and gravy. A la carte items will include bratwurst, hot dogs and dessert items.

Church leaders intend that ShroveFest not only be a gathering for its members but for the general public as well.

The evening will conclude at 8 p.m. with a transition to Lent with a brief prayer service and the burning of the palms from Palm Sunday last year. The ashes of the palms will be used at Ash Wednesday services.

Messiah Lutheran Church is located at 21485 Lorain Road.